The Cabinet accepts the establishment of a database for food products





ISLAMABAD:

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a centralized database on basic food products to ensure timely decisions on their demand and supply, pricing, transport and strengthening of cooperation between the federal and provincial governments.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said meeting attendees also signaled the appointment of board members from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, from Karachi Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting, which welcomed the inclusion of Shaukat Tarin as Minister of Finance in the cabinet.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to quickly complete the process of electronic voting and the right to vote of Pakistanis living abroad.

Prime Minister Imran also briefed the cabinet on the progress of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The Cabinet – to ensure the effective implementation of UNSCR 1540 on the control of exports of nuclear and biological weapons-related goods, technologies and instruments and more effective implementation of the government’s commitment to control the spread of weapons of mass destruction – approved the delegation of certain powers to the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) to enable it to take timely decisions.

Members of the Board of Governors of the Karachi National Institute of Child Health include Dr Ahsan Rabbani, Professor Dr Waseem Qazi and Amir A Allahwana.

The names of Dr Hasnat Muhammad Sharif, Judge Sarmad J Usmani and Hassan Aziz Bilgarami have been approved as members of the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi.

Dr Imtiaz A Hashmi and Professor S Tipu Sultan received the nod as members of the Board of Governors of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in Karachi.

Muzammail Rasheed has been appointed member of the board of governors of PIMS Islamabad.

The cabinet, while keeping in mind the requests made by the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNMA) in Afghanistan and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), authorized the transport of a few containers from Karachi. in Kabul.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Khalid Hamid as CEO of the National Insurance Company and approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding for markets on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The cabinet also agreed to appoint Zaheer Abbas as the general manager of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. It also approved the inclusion of consumer representatives on the boards of directors of 10 electricity distribution companies. These representatives will be members of civil society.

Decisions taken by the cabinet committee on institutional reforms on March 31 were approved.

SAPM Dr Ishrat Hussain informed the participants of the meeting of the recommendations made by the committee on the staffing of the different departments and ministries and bringing this number to an achievable level.

The cabinet was informed that there are currently 955,000 federal government employees.

In the year 2019-2020, 565,000 employees worked in secretariats and related services, while 390,000 worked in autonomous, semi-autonomous and corporate enterprises.

The cabinet was informed that 95% of the 955,000 employees were grade 1-16 employees with salaries covering 80-85% of total expenses.

The cabinet was informed that the number of government employees was 829,000 from 2010-11 to 2016-17, while 137,000 employees were suddenly recruited in one year (2016-17).

In total, 85% of these recruitments were made in the secretariat and in the branches of the federal government, while 21,000 recruitments were made in autonomous organizations.

The firm was informed that these employees include 35% security-related, 20% infrastructure services, 18% energy sector, 5% social sector, 5% trade and taxation and 12% data and training. (With the contribution of APP)

