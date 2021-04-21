China Xi Jinping agrees to participate in Bidens climate summit





Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend a climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, a sign that climate issues are an area the two countries want to cooperate on amid icy relations. Xi accepted Biden’s invitation and will attend the event via video link on Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Explore dynamic updates to Earth’s major data points Washington and Beijing disagree on a range of issues, from allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang and the tightening of China’s political grip on Hong Kong to US efforts to limit China’s role in power chains. supply. Xi delivered a speech at the Boao Forum on Asia on Tuesday to challenge Washington’s world leadership, saying the world needs “justice, not hegemony.” See: Xi challenges US global leadership, warns against decoupling More than Still, the two countries have shown they are keen to work together to tackle climate change. A joint statement released after US climate envoy John Kerry visited last week said Washington and Beijing would do so support the implementation of the Paris Agreement and promote a successful United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow this year. Washington abandoned the Paris climate agreement under the Trump administration, and China has criticized the move. During Kerry’s visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States was responsible for delaying progress on the deal. The United States is is preparing to welcome 40 world leaders to the summit Thursday and Friday. The virtual conference will bring together 17 countries responsible for 80% of global emissions and gross domestic product, the White House said. Biden will pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by at least half by the end of the decade, the Washington Post said. reported, citing two people briefed on the plan. – With the help of Philip Glamann Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

