Forming Mohalla committees: PM Modi’s appeal to young people in his speech to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged young people to form committees in their societies, mohallas (settlements) and apartments to ensure all standards related to Covid-19 are met, amid a rapid increase in daily cases coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with several States and Union Territories (UTs) using curfews or lockdowns to curb the spread of the pandemic.

I ask my young friends to form small committees in their companies, mohallas and apartments and help them ensure that the Covid-19 discipline is respected. In doing so, state governments will not be required to create containment zones or impose curfews or lockdowns, Prime Minister Modi said in a virtual address to the nation on Tuesday evening on the pandemic situation which prevails in the country.

Prime Minister Modi also appealed to the children, asking them to create such an atmosphere in their homes that their family members do not go out without work and reason. Your Zidd (stubbornness) can bring tremendous results. he added.

The number of cases of Covid-19 disease in India topped 15.3 million after 259,170 cases and 1,761 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family’s dashboard. Union (MoHFW) earlier today. There are currently 2,031,977 active cases, while recoveries stand at 1,3108,582. The death toll is 180,530.

PM Modi also informed in his virtual speech that work was underway to increase the number of hospital beds, adding that large hospitals dedicated to Covid were being built in some cities. The Center, state governments and the private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all who need it. Many steps are being taken in this direction, he said. The Prime Minister’s assurance came after some states and UTs reported a shortage of beds, oxygen and essential drugs such as Remdesivir to treat infected patients.