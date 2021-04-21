Trump interview with Sean Hannity: 35 most scandalous lines





I use the word “interview” lightly here because what Hannah did as a “reporter” was far from asking tough questions of a public figure. It was more like having a few beers with an old friend who you hoped might help you find a job someday.

1. “Well, we see a lot of people. We see a lot of good Republicans and a lot of good Americans, in some cases great Americans. And we work really hard.”

What is Hannity’s question that prompted this answer? “You worked as hard as when you were in the White House, except you play a little more golf, you keep a crazy schedule, seven days a week. You really don’t stop. Here we go!

2. “You get arraigned for doing nothing wrong. Then you get a second arraignment for doing nothing wrong.”

The first indictment was because Trump asked a foreign power to investigate the son of a political rival and hinted that the country owed him that because of all the help America provided. . The second was because Trump pushed a mob who then staged a violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. So, yes, “nothing wrong”.

3. “And I think we – you’re going to see something that will start happening in 22 and culminate in 24.”

Well that sure sounds like Trump is running, right?

4. “But I had an example where on a slippery, slippery ramp, a piece of steel, very steep and very long, no guardrail, no nothing, and it was sinking at West Point. And the last one thing I want to do is down because when Gerald Ford fell it was no good. “

So we’re back on the ramp now?

5. “Well, Air Force One is a really big plane. And usually what they try and do is shield the wind. You know when they park it you can turn it around at angles and so you don’t. ‘Never have too much. I’ve never seen too much wind. “

……

6. “No one was harder on Russia. And frankly, getting along with Vladimir Putin is a good thing. And I got on really well with him.”

“Trump Sides With Putin On US Intelligence” – July 16, 2018

7. “So now something is happening with Taiwan. Maybe something is happening with Ukraine. It was never a big topic when I was president.”

Something’s going on here. It’s not entirely clear …

8. “I have a great relationship with a certain man who has great power over North Korea.”

Who can it be? This game is fun!

9. “The Russian hoax has been very, very bad for our relationship with Russia.”

So, uh, that wasn’t a hoax. Like, at all.

10. “The wall, build the wall and the wall us – we’re almost 500 miles away and finishing it was very easy.”

Do you know what hasn’t been easy? Make Mexico pay for it. What they did not do.

11. “The wall is imperative. All the things that go with the wall, the technology that goes into the wall and with the wall is so imperative.”

So, if I read this correctly, the wall – I think – is imperative?

12. “Another thing, they don’t send us their best people. They send us people who in many cases, not in all cases, are murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers and really bad – rapists, really bad people. “

Yes, Trump really said that about Mexico.

And yes, that’s almost exactly what he said in his presidential announcement speech in 2015, which read, “When Mexico sends its people, they don’t send their best. They don’t send you. They don’t send you. they send you. They send people who have a lot of problems, and they bring us these problems. They’re bringing drugs. They bring crimes. They are rapists. And some, I guess, are good people. This time around, however, Trump did not add the ‘good people’ part.

13. “Very simple, more freedom, more freedom, belief in the Constitution, less taxes, less bureaucracy, constitutionalists on the bench. You want secure borders, legal immigration, energy independence. You want secure borders. believe in law and order, safety and security. for every American. Simple stuff. Choice of school. “

This word salad is Trump’s response to what the “Trump agenda” looks like going forward. Very reassuring!

14. “So many different things that – look, we got 75 million votes. That’s far more than any sitting president in history.”

OK, this is the actual transition made by Trump. He was talking (and talking) about the Trump agenda and then – whammo! – in all on the number of votes he obtained in 2020. Super normal!

15. “I don’t know if you know, Sean, usually in a second term a president gets fewer votes. I got 12 million more. This is the biggest that has ever happened in the story, 63 to 75. Never happened before. And all of those things are good. “

I, just, uh, I don’t know what to say here. I will say that I, too, like good things.

16. “And I don’t know if Joe knows what’s going on with that, because I think you’ve got a cabal, you’ve got a bunch of people setting around a table saying just do this, do this , do this. They’ll give him these things to sign. It’s hard to believe. “

OK, so there is a “cabal” of people who just give President Biden “things to sign?” It’s hard to believe!

17. “We were supposed to lose 25 seats. I got involved. I called 56 different districts. And we ended up picking up 16 instead of losing 25.”

Uh, it’s not that simple.

18. “Lisa Murkowski is a disaster. I mean, it’s a total disaster.”

… said the former REPUBLICAN President of the United States.

19. “And I was making calls to get members of Congress elected.”

Tell me about those magical calls …

20. “We have enlarged the Republican Party.”

“Quarterly party affiliation gap is largest since 2012” – Gallup, April 7, 2021

21. “But I’m 128 and two when I approve of people, 128 and two.”

22. “You know, I cut taxes more than any president has ever cut taxes.”

For the BILLION time: he didn’t.

23. “We did a great job. We have very little credit for the great job we did.”

Donald Trump on his management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yes really.

24. “I’ll give you a little news. Pfizer is with the FDA. And what the FDA has done with Johnson & Johnson is so stupid.”

[“BREAKING NEWS” banner] “Pfizer is with the FDA.” And, no, I have no idea what he’s talking about either.

25. “I said, they want me to do an ad, an ad. And they’re taking this break.”

Trump seems to be suggesting here that “they” (the Biden administration? The FDA?) Wanted him to film an ad telling people to make sure they get the Covid-19 vaccine, but he said no because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was suspended. ? Or something?

26. “You know, I can be loved by everyone. But I won’t do a good job.”

Important note: Trump is no longer president.

27. “I think it’s very suspicious, that’s what they did with Johnson & Johnson, because the only people who are happy with it are Pfizer and Moderna. The only people who are happy with it because what they’ve done is a terrible, terrible thing. “

Trump suggests – without any evidence – that Pfizer and Moderna are somehow responsible for the J&J vaccine hiatus. Dude, this conspiracy goes deeper than I thought!

28. “I’m telling you at least eight senators would have lost their race. I could name them but I don’t want to embarrass them but that includes Mitch, who is heading south.”

The idea that Mitch McConnell would have lost without Trump’s backing is, frankly, laughable.

29. “And I’m very popular in Kentucky. I love Kentucky. And they love me.”

“I love lamps.” – Tamland brick

30. “Look, almost everyone I approve of wins.”

31. “But you know what, I like to do it because I help people. And I helped them more than any president with lower taxes, with regulations, with the right to try. “

Trump on what he liked about the White House. You owe him, America! Basically.

32. “And I added something called Space Force. It’s going to be so powerful, so important.”

33. “I have huge numbers. No one has ever got the numbers I have. No sitting president has come close. There is more popularity now than there was the day before. elections because they see how bad things are at the border. “

This is Trump’s response to whether he will run again in 2024. I like this as his tagline for this race: “I have huge numbers. No one has ever got the numbers I have. obtained. ” It could work!

34. “I got along very well with President Putin. I loved him. He loved me. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”

“Biden administration confirms Russian agent shared 2016 Trump poll data as part of election interference efforts” – April 15, 2021

35. “Getting along with Russia is a good thing. Getting along with these countries is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

“Russia Continues to Interfere in Elections to Try to Help Trump, US Intelligence Says” – September 2, 2020.

Yeah, that’s a good place to end.

