Government approves centralized database plan for food stocks – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The cabinet decided on Tuesday to establish a centralized database to maintain a register of essential food stocks available from the federal and provincial governments to ensure the country does not face a shortage.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also took several other decisions, including postponing a proposal to exempt the Kartarpur (Sikh religious site) project from the rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority. (PPRA) and to authorize the transport of Unicef ​​trucks from the Port of Karachi to Kabul.

During the last years of wheat and wheat flour shortages, the federal government learned that there was no database available to verify how much of the product was available in the country and where, therefore, the cabinet decided to maintain a database, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a press conference outside Parliament after the cabinet meeting.

With the help of the database, the government will be able to make a decision on demand and supply as well as transportation, assess prices and further strengthen cooperation between federal and provincial governments, he added.

Under this system, the center will have the latest information on the sale and purchase of wheat by the provinces, as their governments would be required to share the details of wheat stocks with the center.

During last year’s crisis, the center did not know how much wheat was available with the Sindh government, the minister said.

Previously, cabinet members also welcomed the inclusion of Shaukat Tareen as Minister of Finance.

Chaudhry said the cabinet, while keeping in mind the requests of the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNMA) in Afghanistan and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), authorized the transport of some containers from Karachi to Kabul.

He said that to ensure the effective implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 on the export control of goods, technology and instruments related to nuclear and biological weapons, and the enforcement of the government’s commitment to control the spread of weapons of mass destruction, the cabinet approved the delegation of certain powers to the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) to enable it to take timely decisions in this regard.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Khan stressed for the early completion of the process of electronic voting machine and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was informed of the progress made so far in this regard.

Khan briefed the cabinet on the progress of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The cabinet also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran for the establishment of markets on the border between Pakistan and Iran.

To make administrative improvements in federal medical education institutions and related teaching hospitals, the Federal Institute of Medical Education Ordinance 2020 has already been implemented in various institutions.

These included the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, the National Institute of Child Health in Karachi, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The cabinet also approved the appointment of the board of governors of the institutions. Members of the Board of Governors of the Karachi National Institute of Child Health included Dr Ahsan Rabbani, Professor Dr Waseem Qazi and Amir A. Allahwana.

Members of the board of directors of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi included Dr Hasnat Mohammad Sharif, Judge Sarmad J. Usmani and Hassan Aziz Bilgarami.

Members of the Board of Governors of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Karachi included Dr Imtiaz A. Hashmi and Prof S. Tipu Sultan.

Muzammail Rasheed has been appointed to the board of directors of PIMS Islamabad.

The cabinet also gave the green light to the appointments of Khalid Hamid as managing director of the National Insurance Company and Zaheer Abbas as managing director of Pakistan Baitul Mal.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of consumer representatives on the board of directors of 10 electricity distribution companies. These representatives would come from civil society.

Posted in Dawn on April 21, 2021

