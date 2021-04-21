Indonesia bets on special ASEAN summit on Myanmar

In a bid to resolve the Myanmars political crisis sparked by the February military coup, Indonesia will host an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit in Jakarta on 24 April. Myanmars coup leader, senior general Min Aung Hlaing, are expected to attend, along with the nine other heads of government of the ASEAN member states.

There is definitely triumphant optimism within President Joko Widodos’ administration about the summit. Indonesian media are also enthusiastic. In its editorial, the Jakarta Post called that a diplomatic scoop for Jokowi [as the president is popularly known], who has already shown little appetite for foreign affairs.

However, a good mood alone is not the recipe for a successful summit. While there is still hope for tangible results, there are a number of things to keep in mind.

It is indeed extraordinary that a summit has been convened specifically to deal with the Myanmar issue, which is a marked departure from the usual ASEAN indirect and informal diplomatic style. In 2014, when the Thai military launched a coup against the country’s interim government, Indonesia, which at the time held the rotating ASEAN presidency, never proposed a special summit. Whether the coup was viewed purely as an internal Thai issue or whether any member country would dare to offend Thailand’s sensibilities as a founding member remains unclear.

If the summit fails to bring about a concrete settlement, Jokowi will emerge with a lot of shattered credibility.

Myanmar’s coup drew much international outrage because of the sudden setback it represented for the country’s democratization process after the 2015 elections. It was compounded by the rising death toll that followed, with more than 500 pro-democracy protesters killed so far by the military.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in late March that the use of force against anti-coup protesters by Myanmar military personnel was unacceptable. But the concern for democracy may not be entirely behind Jokowis’ desire to tackle the crisis in Myanmar.

When efforts were made by ASEAN countries to encourage reforms in Myanmar in the 2010s, then Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and his Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa were reported by the Indonesian press to have played a major role in the military Myanmar the Tatmadaw to emulate the Indonesian example. Indonesia’s own military deposed the civilian government in 1965, which led an army general, Suharto, to take power, killing hundreds of thousands. Despite the semblance of representative democracy that followed under President Suharto, the military remained politically powerful until 1998, after which it underwent reform to make way for civilian supremacy.

Prior to Myanmars’ first free election in 2015, the SBY held meetings with then-president Thein Sein. During these meetings, he would have tried to convince his counterpart of the advantages of the reform. Ito Sumardi, Indonesian Ambassador to Myanmar between 2013 and 2018, mentionned the Tatmadaw even sent its staff to study military reform in Indonesia.

Thus, this supposed important role played by SBY in the democratization of Myanmars, and the burden of history it confers, may have largely pushed Jokowis to do his part. After all, it would be a poor legacy to be left behind, both at home and abroad, if Myanmars ‘democratic gains under SBY were to crumble under Jokowis’ watch.

Nonetheless, agreeing to host the summit is a bold gamble for the president. If he fails to bring about a concrete settlement, Jokowi will emerge with a lot of tarnished credibility and prestige. This may explain why, despite the fact that Brunei Darussalam currently holds the presidency of ASEAN, the Sultanate was only too happy to let the summit be held in Indonesia.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends the 36th ASEAN Summit via video from Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, June 26, 2020 (Sigid Kurniawan / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Already, there are criticisms that by failing to include representatives of Myanmars’ parallel government, the Government of National Unity (NUG), ASEAN overturned the November election result. But there was also the risk that inviting Tatmadaw’s political opponents could have completely alienated the junta.

Now that ASEAN recognizes the military-appointed State Board of Directors as a de facto Myanmars government, any hope of a return to the pre-coup state is dashed. The only recourse left for ASEAN is to pressure the Tatmadaw into accepting some form of power sharing with its political rival, the NLD.

The question here is whether the military is ready to coexist with NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who retains immense public support in Myanmar, making it all the more difficult for the military. to win in another free election, something. he is committed to making a future date not specified.

the questionable charges currently being brought against Suu Kyi by the military, which includes possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, violations of Covid-19 restrictions and corruption, make it clear that she is eager to stifle her political existence. But can the Myanmars people accept a government without Aung San Suu Kyi?

To complicate matters further, each of the ten ASEAN members has their own interests and their own agenda to protect in relation to Myanmar.

Singapore, with around $ 24 billion in investments in Myanmar, the biggest foreign investor ahead of China will pay attention to risk management for its own economy. But Vietnam, for example, may have other incentives, as it could advantage instability caused by the coup as potential investors turn to neighboring countries.

By inviting Min Aung Hlaing to the summit, ASEAN has shown a lot of goodwill towards the junta leader, even at the expense of democracy. As this will be the first time most of ASEAN’s leaders have met him in person, they each have an unprecedented opportunity to cultivate the man who will decide Myanmars’ future. Perhaps this will be a good start to finding a more lasting solution in Myanmar.