Narendra Modi used India’s media elite to her advantage. Sanjaya Baru explains how he did it

High society media

Do the media’s close ties to politicians give it weight or rob it of credibility? It would seem that almost all media groups compromise between the two by sacrificing some credibility for money or power. Indeed, with money comes power, and with proximity to power comes money. The continued success of pro-Modi Republic television, which is resolutely partisan, is proof of this. RTV’s idiosyncratic anchor Arnab Goswami is a deep professional and a personally lovable man.

However, when the camera is on, he becomes an actor and not a professional journalist. Its viewers, the mostly urban middle-class Hindus who enthusiastically support Modi, tour all of the histrionics on display. Arnab has come to symbolize the surrender of the power that the media is capable of bestowing on a normal professional.

In the age of private, corporate television, presenters are not just journalists; they become brands. Some have even become owners. Prannoy Roy started the trend by moving from TV presenter to owner of NDTV. Rajat Sharma and Arnab Goswami have followed in his footsteps.

The print media has also had its entry into the world of the ruling elite. Journalists entered the corridors of power, joining political parties, becoming deputies and ministers at the Center and in the States. Then there are the journalists who have become successful editors by using either their professional position or their political and business contacts to raise funds and become media owners.

The intoxicating mix of media reach, political access and personal wealth allowed professional journalists to enter the ranks of the ruling elite.

Less than a decade after launching his Republic TV, Arnab Goswami entered the IIFL Hurun Rich List 2020 with his estimated wealth of Rs 1300 crore, in the same wealth bracket as KK Birlas’ daughter, Shobhana Bharatiya, the media baroness who owns the venerable daily Hindustan Times.

The brand of televisions and the wealth of the owners have enabled journalists to own luxury homes in South Delhi, expensive apartments in South Mumbai, farms and vacation homes in the Himalayan foothills or in Goa, vacation in Tuscany. Journalists in the pre-emergency era could never dream of such a lifestyle.

Despite the enormous growth of the media, print and electronics, as well as the growing wealth and power of its owners and publishers, a fundamental shift has occurred with politicians who more directly own or control the media. . The growing assertion of state power in many states and at the Center under Modi has forced the media to become either more moderate or more partisan, with few exceptions.

A quarter of a century ago, when Samir Jain claimed he belonged to the establishment, the sentiment may well have found resonance in the minds of many editors like Arun Poorie, Ramoji Rao, N. Ram, Aveek Sarkar and the mainstream Indian language editors. dailies in different provinces. Wealth and power have combined to contribute to this feeling of traditional mainstream media. With the dispersal of media power through the growth of social media and the assertion of state power by authoritarian governments, few media outlets today would make a bombastic claim of Jains.

Modi and Lutyens Media

Like many political officials, especially provincial leaders, Narendra Modi found himself on the margins of this high media society until he was elevated to the post of chief minister of Gujarat. In that office, and as a former party spokesperson with national media contacts, he could have taken numerous media debt statements. However, the events in Gujarat in 2002 and criticism in the national media for its handling of the situation severed this relationship.

The fact that many BJP leaders in Delhi also criticized Modis’ handling of Hindu-Muslim tension in Gujarat, and Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees reported that Modi did not adhere to the raja dharma code of conduct for leaders encouraged a lot in the national media. be even more critical of Modi than they normally could have been. Communal clashes were not new in India. Many chief ministers of Congress had presided over equally vile events in their states and had not been as harshly criticized as Modi.

Modi was particularly irritated with a few Delhi-based journalists, including Shekhar Gupta, Rajdeep Sardesai and Karan Thapar. While Thapar had a strong social bond with the Nehru-Gandhi family and, with his bow tie and British accent, may have represented an elitism that Modi did not like, the other two were considered by the BJP to be close to Sonia. Gandhi and other non-Politicians of the BJP.

It was understandable that during the 2014 election campaign, Modi and the BJP may have wanted to undermine the influence of these journalists with their audiences. However, by launching a sustained campaign against what he dubbed Lutyens ‘media, Modi and his media strategists exaggerated the power and influence of Delhis’ English-language media even as they sought to marginalize their influence.

Their strategy was Modi’s direct marketing through social media. Modi became the first politician to bypass traditional media and deploy social media in his campaign to form a government in Delhi. It worked.

Once in office, becoming the first prime minister in three decades to secure an absolute majority in Lok Sabha, Modi could have reached out to the ruling elite of the national media. He chose not to. Much like in his campaign mode as head of government, Modi has opted for social media to communicate with his supporters.

Using social media to maintain a direct connection with the people is good political strategy, but avoiding New Delhis mainstream media was a misplaced pick. As a media adviser to the Prime Minister, although in an era when social media had not become so ubiquitous, I found that a dominant segment of the national media could easily be persuaded to support the Prime Minister being given that many media attach importance to access to power and inside information.

I had classified the Delhis media into four groups: (a) pure professionals (b) pro-government (c) pro-opposition and (d) corrupt. With the exception of the politically or ideologically engaged journalist in category (c), one could provide sufficiently favorable media coverage for the prime minister of the other three.

For his own reasons, Modi and his media strategists not only chose not to seek support from (a), (c) and (d), but sought to convert as many journalists as possible to join category (b) . While their main focus was on the Hindi media, in the English media they seemed content with purely partisan journalism on the part of Republic TV, Times Now and India TV.

In the process, however, Modi sought to destroy the power of the media. His reviews, with few exceptions, are gathered in the English-speaking media. In the Indian language mass media, especially the Hindi media, he has garnered massive support.

The power of the media in a democracy derives from its status as the fourth estate. To play this role, the media must be independent of political power and ready to speak the truth to power. The kind of power that this path offers to the media is very different from the kind of power that the proximity of political and corporate power offers. The battle within the media is a constant struggle between these two paths to power.

Professional journalists live and die by the power of their signature. Social media dissolves this power by devaluing bylines to the point of ridiculing. In the age of fake news, paid news, and overtly partisan news, the power of the professional media is in serious jeopardy.

Extracted with permission from Indias Power Elite: class, caste and a cultural revolution, Sanjaya Baru, Viking penguin.