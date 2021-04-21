Biden accepts more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves





The administration of WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Bidens on Tuesday announced an increase in the number of temporary seasonal workers who will be allowed to work in the United States this year as the US economy recovers from the pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security said the United States would approve an additional 22,000 non-farm seasonal H2-B worker visas in addition to the annual limit of 66,000 set by Congress. He cited increased demand from employers, with the number of people seeking unemployment benefits at their lowest since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The H2-B program enjoys bipartisan support in Congress and with businesses across the country, though immigration opponents describe it as taking jobs from Americans. Visas are used to hold jobs in landscaping, construction, hotels and restaurants as well as seafood and meat processing plants and amusement parks.

Employers must show that they have tried to recruit American workers and then certify that they will suffer irreparable harm without a foreign seasonal worker in order to qualify for the program, DHS said in a statement announcing the additional increase.

President Donald Trump authorized an additional 35,000 H-2B visas last year above the annual cap. But three months later, he halted foreign worker programs to preserve American jobs during the pandemic under an executive order. Biden let this order expire.

The United States will reserve 6,000 visas for nationals of the North Triangle countries of Central America, where long-standing economic and social problems have worsened further due to the pandemic and the two hurricanes that hit the region.

People from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala accounted for nearly half of migrants apprehended at the southwestern border of the United States last month, in an increase that s ‘turned into an early test for Biden.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the visa set-aside for Central Americans reflects the administration’s goal of expanding legal avenues for people from Triangle countries to access opportunities in the United States. North.

At the UN on Tuesday, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield outlined plans to provide additional humanitarian assistance to the region and to work with other nations and the private sector to help modernize countries. She noted that at least 5 million people in Central America do not have enough food.

They need security, economic opportunity and access to food to feed their families, Thomas-Greenfield said. This is what prompts them to leave their homes. So at the end of the day, that’s what we need to tackle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos