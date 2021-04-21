China’s Xi Jinping to speak at US-led climate summit on Thursday





Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing, China September 30, 2020. Thomas Peter | Reuters BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech Thursday via video conference at a global leaders climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, state media said Wednesday. Many expected the leaders of the world’s two largest economies and the biggest carbon polluters to hold their first meeting on the sidelines of the summit as tensions between the two countries simmered. Since taking office in January, Biden has called China the “most serious competitor” of the United States, while maintaining former President Donald Trump’s tough stance on Beijing. Xi and Biden spoke by phone in February, just before the Spring Festival in China. Reducing carbon emissions is one of the few areas where China and the United States have said they could cooperate, and aligns with Xi’s announcement last year that the Asian nation is aiming for to reach its peak in carbon emissions by 2030. Over the weekend, the United States and China jointly issued a general statement on how the two countries were doing working together to “fight the climate crisis”. The statement followed two days of talks in Shanghai between US special climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua. Xi said at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday that China support “green” development, especially with regard to the Belt and Road Initiative. Critics say the infrastructure development program is part of Beijing’s attempt to increase its influence among less developed countries in the region. Xi did not mention the United States by name in his speech, but said large countries should behave responsibly and China will not seek hegemony or “a sphere of influence.” The announcement on Wednesday that Xi would attend the climate summit comes more than three weeks since Biden invited 40 world leaders to attend the two-day meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

