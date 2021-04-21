Abbasi calls for ‘truth commission’ during 2017 Faizabad sit-in – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that a truth commission should be formed to determine the facts behind the 2017 Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistans (TLP) sit-in banned in Faizabad.

Speaking to the media after attending the proceedings before a tribunal of responsibility in connection with the reference of the LNG terminal, Mr. Abbasi asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain who had pledged to expel the French ambassador ? Why had the government, instead of honoring its commitment, banned the TLP? And once the TLP was banned, why did the government hire them for negotiations?

The main leader of the PML-N said what happened in Lahore was unfortunate. He expressed surprise at the sudden convening of the National Assembly session and said the Prime Minister should address the Assembly on this issue instead of delivering a televised speech.

Mr Abbasi criticized the prime minister for not talking about those who had perished in the clashes. He said there was no second opinion on the issue of blasphemy in the entire Muslim world but wondered why Pakistan had experienced chaos. He said it was an irony that containers were placed in every nook and cranny of the federal capital.

Ahsan Iqbal asks why PM remained silent when ministers signed deal with TLP for expulsion of French ambassador

He recalled that the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz had taken a principled position on the TLP sit-in in November 2017, adding that the facts behind the protest were bitter. He said that a truth commission should be formed to verify these facts.

Previously, PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal, after appearing in the tribunal of responsibility as part of the Narowal sports complex referral, asked why the prime minister remained silent when ministers signed an agreement with the TLP for the expulsion of the French Ambassador.

He recalled the 2017 TLP sit-in in Faizabad and said that unlike Imran Khan, the PML-N did not add fuel to the fire in the current hostile situation. He criticized the prime minister for prioritizing peripheral issues instead of moving the country forward.

Mr Iqbal said the newly inducted finance minister himself said government policies had taken their toll on the economy. He held the government in place responsible for the crisis.

Speaking of Prime Minister Khan’s warning that India is dragging Pakistan into civil war, the PML-N leader urged the government to raise this issue with the Indian government in the Dubai dialogue.

During the proceedings in the LNG terminal case, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi informed the court of liability that his lead attorney Zaffarullah Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 and asked the court to postpone the registration of the statement of Witness Allah Nawaz from the Ministry of Finance to his counsel. recovery.

The court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday (today).

The hearing in the Narowal Sports Complex case was also adjourned until April 27 because Ahsan Iqbal’s lawyer and others were unavailable.

Posted in Dawn on April 21, 2021

