Waka Flocka Flame receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Donald Trump





Waka Flocka Flame accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from Donald Trump, which was reportedly signed in 2020 before being elected to the White House.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Waka receives the award in the form of a presidential medal and certificate from her pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw. The honor was given to the rapper for philanthropy and his volunteer work with the Chicago-based Daughter of Destiny Outreach nonprofit.

The charity provides support to homeless women whose lives have been affected by drug addiction, trauma, domestic violence and mental illness.

In the clip, Waka thanks Dr. Outlaw and former President Trump as well as “everyone who loves me.” In an Instagram post, he added, “I have to thank my pastor / big sister the apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey that God has brought us I have just honored S / O to my president !!!

Specifically, the certificate acknowledges Waka’s real name, Dr. Juaquin James Malphurs, for his lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service ”.

The rapper gained attention last year when he said he thought Trump was a better president than Barack Obama. But it’s unclear whether Waka is an avowed supporter in 2015, he responded negatively to Trump’s racist campaign statement that Mexicans crossing the border into the United States “brought drugs, they brought crime.” They are rapists and some I guess are good people but I talk to the border guards and they tell us what we get ”.

Wonder how many hardworking Mexicans have built these #trumptowers #patheticman !!!!

– Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) July 5, 2015

“I wonder how many hardworking Mexicans have built these #trumptowers #patheticman !!!”, the rapper tweeted at the time.

In 2017, Waka received a Trump jersey while performing on stage. The rapper then pulled his pants down and used them to wipe his butt.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos