Boris Johnson pays tribute to George Floyd’s family as he hails guilty verdict of cop killer Derek Chauvin

BORIS Johnson paid tribute to the family of George Floyd by “saluting” a guilty verdict for police killer Derek Chauvin.

There have been cases where the 45-year-old Minneapolis police officer was convicted of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter and faces amaximum sentence of 75 years in prison.

16 Boris Johnson paid tribute to George Floyd’s family Credit: Reuters

16 Mr Johnson said he was ‘appalled’ by the death of George Floyd Credit: Twitter

16 Chauvin knelt on Floyds neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds Credit: Document

After the verdict, the Prime Minister said he was “appalled” by Floyd’s death last year.

He tweeted: “I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict.

“My thoughts tonight are with the family and friends of George Floyds.”

Mr Johnson’s tribute came when US President Joe Biden called the condemnation “a giant leap” in the fight against racism in the United States.

He called Floyds’ death a stain on the soul of our nation and called his remarkable family members extraordinary courage.

Biden said: It was murder in broad daylight, and he ripped the blinders off for all the systemic racism … it’s a stain on the soul of our nation.

The president added: Nothing can ever bring their brother back. But it can be a giant leap in the drive to justice in America.

16 Joe Biden called Floyds death a ‘stain on our nation’s soul’ Credit: Reuters

Chauvin knelt on Floyds neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds arresting the 46-year-old trucker in May 2020, killing him after repeatedly yelling I can’t breathe.

He now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison for the most serious charge, plus 25 years and ten years in prison for the other two.

The disgraceful officer, dressed in a suit and mask in court, showed no emotion as the verdicts – guilty on all counts – were read aloud by Judge Peter Cahill.

His bail was revoked and he was handcuffed and taken to cells as cheers erupted from outside the courthouse.

16 Derek Chauvin faces up to 75 years in prison Credit: Reuters

16 Chauvin was taken into custody as his lawyer Eric Nelson, left, watched Credit: AP

In George Floyd Square, the memorial where Floyd was killed, a woman nearly collapsed in tears, shouting: We are counting. We count.

Songs of “justice” and “black lives matter” were heard.

At the intersection where Floyd was stuck, a crowd chanted, One down, three to go! a reference to the three other laid-off Minneapolis police officers who are on trial in August for complicity in murder in Floyds’ death.

The United States had been prepared for the violence ahead of the jury’s decision, fearing not guilty verdicts could spark the violent unrest seen last May after Floyds’ death.

More than 3,000 National Guard soldiers and 1,100 additional police officers were drafted in Minneapolis, while the courthouse was surrounded by concrete barriers and barbed wire.

16 People felt emotional after the verdict Credit: The US Sun

16 Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd raise their fists at press conference after verdict Credit: Reuters

16 People took to the streets to pay their respects to Mr Floyd and show their support for the verdict Credit: Reuters

US President Joe Biden, speaking just hours before the jury’s return, said he was praying for the right verdict.

He said: The evidence in my opinion is overwhelming.

Speaking from the White House, he added: I got to know the Georges family. I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they are feeling. They are a good family and they call for peace and quiet.

Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd added that Biden, who lost his wife and young daughter in a car crash, as well as his eldest son Beau to cancer – knows what it’s like to lose a limb from his family.

He added: He was just letting us know that he was praying for us and hoping that all would be well.

16 Joe Biden spoke to George Floyd’s family after verdict Credit: AP

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict.

In a video posted by Floyds attorney Ben Crump, Biden told the family: Nothing’s going to make things better, but at least now there’s a little bit of justice. We are all so relieved.

Biden said he hopes the verdict will give a boost to police reform efforts in the United States.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said the verdict shows Floyds life matters.

He added: No verdict can bring George Perry Floyd back to us, but this verdict sends a message to his family that he was someone, that his life mattered, that all of our lives matter.

George Floyd’s girlfriend Courteney Ross called Tuesday a “big day for the world.”

She told CNN: “We’re finally starting to see. We’ve been walking around with our eyes wide closed for a long time, so they’re starting to open today, and this will be the first in a future of change.

“To me, this means that my friends and the people who have also lost loved ones now have a chance to have their cases reopened.”

16 George Floyd’s girlfriend Courteney Ross said Tuesday was a ‘huge day for the world’ Credit: Reuters

16 George Floyd died after pleading he couldn’t breathe Credit: Facebook

16 George Floyd with his baby girl Credit: Reuters

16 George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd walks towards the courthouse entrance with her family Credit: Rex

On Monday, the jury was ordered to begin considering its verdict on charges of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

The jury of six whites, four blacks and two mixed race – deliberated for four hours Monday, before continuing for six hours yesterday.

The second degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, the third degree murder charge 25 years and ten years in prison for second degree manslaughter.

Chauvin will be sentenced at a later date, Judge Peter Cahill said.

Floyd was arrested after producing a counterfeit banknote at a Minneapolis store last May.

His shocking death captured in a gruesome bystander video sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

Prosecutors closed their case on Monday, after a three-week trial, saying Floyd died because Chauvins’ heart was too small.

They said Chauvin must know he was taking Floyd’s life out.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher, referring to the video of Floyd pinned to the sidewalk, told jurors to believe your eyes.

He added: Use your common sense. What you saw, you saw.

Trial judge Peter Cahill later claimed that a Democratic politician, Maxine Waters, may have recklessly given Chauvin grounds for appeal.

The California lawmaker visited Minneapolis this week and urged protesters to stay on the streets and become more active and confrontational if the verdict is not guilty.

16 People kiss after trial verdict Credit: Reuters

16 People took to the streets after ex-cop Chauvin was convicted Credit: The US Sun