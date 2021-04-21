Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Tata Group’s compassionate gesture to alleviate oxygen crisis





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the latest Tata group contribution in a tweet New Delhi: The Tata group’s Twitter announcement to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called it a “gesture of compassion” as the country battles a severe shortage oxygen due to the explosion of Covid cases. The announcement came shortly after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on the escalating Covid crisis, where he said the government was trying to meet the huge demand for oxygen. The conglomerate praised Prime Minister Modi’s speech to the nation where he compared the deadliest second wave of coronavirus to a storm. “PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to the Indian people is complimentary and we at the Tata Group are determined to do as much as possible to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. To alleviate the oxygen crisis, here is one of those efforts to improve health infrastructure, ”the Tata group tweeted. They followed up the tweet with: “The Tata Group imports 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help alleviate the oxygen shortage in the country.” Within minutes, the Prime Minister responded to the tweet praising the Tata Group’s latest contribution. The multinational is known for its contribution to various causes through its philanthropic subsidiary Tata Trusts. Compassionate gesture from the Tata group. Together, the Indian people will fight COVID-19. https://t.co/7LnemItJ0j Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021 As Covid cases increase exponentially across the country, several states have struggled to keep critical patients breathing over the past week. States, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have reported the oxygen crisis to the Center. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even alleged that the Center was diverting the oxygen supply from Delhi to other states. The Prime Minister called on states to use lockdowns only as a last resort in his speech on Tuesday as the country battles an unprecedented surge in Covid cases with tougher measures such as lockdowns and covers them -fires on weekends and at night. He also insisted on self-discipline to fight the infection, urging people to only go out when necessary. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the Tata group has taken several measures to alleviate the crisis. The group pledged Rs 1,500 crore last year shortly after the outbreak, and has since bought ventilators, PPE kits, shortage testing kits and even built a hospital in Kerala in six weeks.







