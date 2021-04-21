Trump says Georgia’s election law is way too weak





Trump is walking around for the benefit of Sean Hannity. Photo: Fox News

Word on the streets in Georgia is that notorious new state election law is helping Gov. Brian Kemp regain some of the support he lost in MAGA country by failing to back Donald Trumps’ efforts to reverse the victory of Joe Bidens 2020 in Peach State.

But don’t mention it to Trump himself, who told Sean Hannity that the new law is namby-pamby when it comes to voter suppression. In a Monday night appearance on Fox News, Trump called the bill far too weak and mocked the governor and others for fear of being labeled racist.

Trump wasn’t very specific, but a few weeks ago he released a statement that made it clear that his view on ballot access was radical:

Trump has made a lot of statements about Georgia that aren’t really worth covering. But this one is illustrative, because it points to where it is: reducing (or eliminating entirely?) Early in-person voting, abandoning postal voting without excuse, and seemingly ending the weekend vote pic.twitter.com / ckfTb5jZPO

– Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) April 6, 2021

(The words crossed out are the name of a polling officer who Trump and his allies decried; Montellaro did not want to contribute to the bashing.)

The former president seems confused about the signature verification, which (a) Georgia used in 2020, despite its complaints, and (b) is being replaced by an actual identity requirement generally considered more stringent than a signature match in the new law. But it’s pretty clear that he thinks only a RINO would keep the unapologetic mail-in vote that, in fact, Georgia Republicans created in 2005, when Trump himself was still a registered Democrat. And his advocacy for an end-of-weekend vote, which means an early in-person vote on days when workers can participate, goes beyond what anyone in Georgia proposed (although a draft of law eliminated Sunday voting in a shot at popular Souls to the Polls events at Black Churches).

The Trump meta-message is pretty clear: Compliance with voting provisions that benefit the Democratic Party is strictly for suckers.

Given his bizarre demonization of postal voting throughout the 2020 electoral cycle and his fear that easier access to the ballot will destroy the GOP’s prospects in the future, it’s no surprise that Trump thinks he is doing so. more and more, and more to limit the participation of certain voters is a good idea. But more specifically, he wants it to be firmly established that Brian Kemp is a piker when it comes to aggressively using election laws to defeat opposition. He’s just weak.

