Hard numbers: Russian troop influx to Ukrainian border, Cuban asylum seekers, Chinese hackers target Japan, US updates not on travel list

We’re also about to find out if John Kerry diplomatically stepped off his skis. Kerry, Biden’s special climate envoy, has been busy lately. His constant message that the 2020s must be the decisive “decade of action” is welcome, but it is received with some annoyance by allies who were left to fill the void when the US leadership vaporized for the second half of the 2010s.

As a member of a Canadian government that has worked hard with its allies to keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement under the leadership of President Trump, I can tell you that the diplomatic failure has had many consequences. real consequences, mainly for the United States. The world has changed.

Most notably, China has made progress in the development of renewable energy and electric vehicles, while the European Union has developed a mature carbon market and increasingly sophisticated policies to harness the power of financial markets to resolve the crisis. climate. Bets were covered against American leadership everywhere.

Meanwhile, the impacts of climate change are only intensifying. Epic forest fires raged from the Arctic to Australia, and storms of biblical proportions every season have become irrefutable proof to most of the world’s population, especially its young people, that the role models of Group D he intergovernmental experts on climate change (IPCC) were right and that the science is solid. Indeed, if climatologists seem alarmist these days, it is only because they are alarmed. They know that the most pernicious fact about greenhouse gas emissions is that they persist. This is true regardless of the outcome of the Biden summit or the UN COP summits scheduled for 26th in Glasgow this year. We have already cooked a dangerous amount of warming in the atmosphere for the foreseeable future.

All of this means that the Biden administration is bringing America back to a very different climate discussion than the one it abandoned four years ago. The political environment is less stable, more urgent and much more competitive. On the one hand, we have moved from a world of cautious multilateral cooperation to a world of fierce competition for the domination of industries, technologies and supply chains that will be at the heart of the global transition away from dependence on fuels. fossils.

So, given all of this, what does the White House want from the Earth Day Summit? Biden and very personally Kerry initially set the bar high to successfully bring up the world’s largest emitting countries with stronger commitments to reduce their emissions. In COP language, this means setting stronger nationally determined commitments (NDC) in Glasgow than those proposed for Paris. It all seems rather obscure to the uninitiated, but these national goals drive the COP process, for better or for worse.

At best, targets are useful in orienting complex systems towards meaningful ends, while providing clear benchmarks for accountability. At worst, they’re the rhetorical equivalent of a drunken promise never to touch another drop of alcohol. In fact, if you’re really cynical, Net Zero’s mid-century goals are worse than that: they’re promises our children and grandchildren will never drink again, while we continue to empty the closet. alcohol.

Either way, the United States was unlikely to coax friends or competitors into arriving fully stocked for their Earth Day holiday. The world seems to be telling Americans that they need to do a lot more walking and a lot less talking about climate change.

As of this writing, there are rumors that the United States will in fact unveil an ambitious new target, perhaps up to 50% emission reductions. There will be a gap between how many they choose and the policies they have planned to achieve it, including the absence of a large-scale carbon price in the US economy. If this gap is too wide, the target will strain credulity.

But what can we expect from the other major economies that are about to attend the summit?

The large European states were the most interesting to observe in the early days of the Biden administration. The post-Brexit UK needs friends more than it once did, so Biden can count on Boris, but the Germans and French have been more finicky. Macron and Merkel’s “meeting before the meeting” with Xi Jinping is a particularly spicy diplomatic approach in this regard. Among other things, it should serve as a reminder to Americans that despite all the talk about revitalizing the transatlantic partnership, the most important climate dynamic is the transpacific.

Chinese and Indian emissions, especially coal, remain the deadliest threat to the climate. Xi Jinping, a man usually not full of surprises, surprised most observers with his UNGA speech last fall, urging China to reach net zero by 2060 and peak in emissions this fall. decade. He may have planned for more aggressive action as COP 26 approaches, but there’s a 0% chance he’ll give Americans the satisfaction of pulling him out of him. He ran into Merkel and Macron to make sure the United States got this message. Kerry’s follow-up mission to China has been tame over the diplomatic scuffle that took place between top US and Chinese diplomats in Alaska last month, but even Americans have called Kerry’s success “modest.”

To her great credit, Kerry has devoted courageous time and political capital to the problem of India’s power sector, which has tripled its coal production since the turn of the century. In fact, with the use of Chinese coal capped, it’s not hard to say that India’s electricity grid will soon be public enemy number one of the climate. The traditional Indian argument that it is unfair for developed countries to impose restrictions on its development without suffering themselves is certainly correct. But as the great American physicist Robert Socolow recently wrote, when it comes to the short-term future of the climate, “safe is not fair and just is not safe”. If John Kerry does nothing more as a climate envoy than find a way out of the deadlock where these arguments meet, it will be time well spent.

Other countries with lower emissions will feature a mixed bag on Earth Day. US-Russian relations are at post-Cold War lows, and nothing will happen this week to materially change that. Canada and Japan are perhaps the only two countries to come forward with their assigned duties, new and more ambitious goals, although I continue to hear noises that Brazil might surprise us as well.

Overall, the Biden team did a good job resetting the expectations of “every country must increase its ambition.” productive kick-off on the road to COP 26.

That’s because their first 100 days in climate diplomacy taught them what will be fully on display for all of us on Earth Day. The climate policy arena has become more aggressive, urgent and competitive. The statements of the participants will tell us less about the position of their country and much more about the place that everyone thinks of the United States in this new competition.

Gerald Butts is Vice-President of the Eurasia Group and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada.