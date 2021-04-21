FIFA chief and Briton Boris Johnson join backlash against Euro Super League





China Morning Post Former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao Honors Late Mother Who Taught Me Not To Take What Is Not Mine Former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao posted a personal memento of his late mother, saying she taught him to live an honest and thrifty life. While personal memoirs are rife among Western politicians, it is unusual for a retired Chinese leader to publish such a personal account because the state maintains rigid controls over all state affairs narratives. In an article originally published in a Macau newspaper, Wen presented both his mother and himself as people tried by hardship and not corrupted by power. Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Wen, 78, wrote that her mother, Yang Zhiyun, who died in the late 1990s late last year, had endured tumultuous days of war and political purges, but maintained high moral standards throughout. during. He said that even after being promoted to a central government post in 1985, his mother never asked for anything from the [Communist Party] organization and never used his name to seek family favors. Wen, whose parents were both primary school teachers in the northern city of Tianjin, wrote: My mother and father dedicated their lives to revered teaching and always lived on meager salaries. They left neither property nor savings. Wen, who was head of government between 2003 and 2013, wrote that her mother was extremely strict and instilled a strong sense of integrity. One day I found a penny and put it in my pocket, and it was found by my mother, Wen recalls. She started beating me and asked where I got the penny, and she beat me so hard the broom broke. From that moment on, I knew I couldn’t take what wasn’t mine, not even a dime. His teaching during my childhood has benefited me throughout my life. The article originally appeared in four parts over the past month in the Macau Herald, a Chinese weekly in the Chinese special administrative region and former Portuguese colony. The full article was reposted by a number of accounts on mainland China’s social media platform WeChat on Saturday evening. Users were banned from sharing the article, with platform owner Tencent citing unspecified violations of site rules, but it can still be read. Chinese state media, including the state-run Xinhua News Agency, Peoples Daily, and Chinese Central Television, did not repost or report on the story. Macau reporters brace for restrictions on press freedom Wen also mentioned an incident when a man threw a shoe at him during a speech at Britains University in Cambridge in 2009. He wrote that his mother, then 88, had suffered a cerebral embolism while watching the incident live. television and from then on had problems with sight, speech and mobility. Wen said he has spent most of the time since his retirement in 2013 with his mother. I retired after working in Zhongnanhai compound for 28 years, including 10 years as prime minister, Wen wrote, referring to where China’s state leaders live and work. For people like me [from a humble background], it was by accident that I became a senior official. I obeyed orders with the utmost care and caution as I walked on thin ice or stood on the edge of a cliff. At the end of the article, Wen made a brief political statement about the country. China, in my opinion, should be a country of justice and fairness. There is an undying respect for human hearts, human morality and humanity, and there is always an air of youth, freedom and hard work. I cried over it and fought for it, Wen wrote. This is the truth that I have learned from my life, and it is also the gift given by my mother. Wen also described how his father suffered during the Cultural Revolution, writing: My father was detained at his school and often suffered from brutal interrogations, verbal abuse, and beatings. Cultural Revolution Wrong: Party Spokesman Breaks Chinese Media Silence At one point, a red guard slapped my father’s face and my father’s face was so swollen he could barely open your eyes to see things. My dad couldn’t resist anymore and yelled back showing his own chest, boy you can hit me here! Wen recalled how her mother also suffered during the massive social upheaval of that time, sending part of her meager salary to the school where her father was held to pay for his food. She was always worried that the money would not reach my father and insisted that the guards give receipts as proof, he wrote. Hidden Fortune Premier Wen Scolds Chongqing Copyright 2021.

