Groups See New Openings To Dig Dirt On Trump





Public interest groups determined to stay focused on the Trump administration say they have new opportunities to unearth information now that the governments’ former political representatives have left.

Various groups that have inundated the government with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) demands say the departures have greased the wheels of various public record store agencies.

Demands emanating from the pandemic response and the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill are advancing, potentially helping activists keen to bring new dirt to light.

I think there’s a ton left to figure out about what went wrong during the Trump administration and what standards were broken, what ethical violations took place, and I think we’ve only scratched the surface. tip of the iceberg, Lisa Gilbert said with Public Citizen. She also founded the Not Above the Law coalition of over 100 different interest groups.

And representatives of whistleblowers who have spoken out against the Trump administration are optimistic that additional witnesses will come forward without the same fears of retaliation.

Now is the perfect time to move forward while the facts are still fresh, before the memories fade, when the evidence is readily available, while the public interest remains high, said David Seide of the Government Accountability Project .

Seide represents current and former government employees who spoke out against the forced hysterectomies of women detained by Immigration and Customs Police, as well as workers at Voice of America and its oversight agency who complained about political interference from those appointed by Trump.

People should come out now if nothing else to provide investigators with leads. They know where the bodies are buried. They know who participated in these events. They know where the emails are. They know which records exist and which do not, he said. The Trumpites know it too, but they no longer control the archives.

What was not revealed by staff could still be revealed in documents. Critics say the roadblocks put in place by the Trump administration are falling.

There was this massive, massive problem under the Trump administration with respecting public records laws. They appointed politicians to review public record requests, said Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

They give it to you once you file a lawsuit. But most people can’t sue, he said.

The pace changed with Biden officials in the public records offices.

Things that were blocked are no longer blocked. All kinds of information is about to come out, and don’t let go, Libowitz said.

CREW focused on all attempts by the Trump administration to interfere with the Georgia special election, as well as the agencies’ reaction to the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, which has made Trump’s accountability one of his top priorities, said his group was starting to receive requests from the FOIA on Ukraine, the pandemic response and Former Attorney General William Barr Bill Barr Amy Coney Barrett Receives Million Upfront. for book deal: Garland report reverses Trump-era memo limiting consent decrees Boehner: Trump “ put all his loyalty ” into lying to supporters of MORE in the final months of his tenure.

Losing an election is not actually a responsibility for some of that conduct, he said, and our philosophy is that if we don’t expose what happened and how the administration has hurt people and violate laws and norms, then they will turn this lack of accountability into impunity, and others will copy what they did, he said.

Yet even if groups discover additional ethical loopholes, they might have difficulty communicating their findings.

Ethics laws don’t attach to anyone in perpetuity, so it can be difficult to hold individual actors accountable when they leave office, said Delaney Marsco, an ethics expert at the Campaign Legal Center.

And even if they discover unwanted behavior, they may run into a familiar roadblock: While unethical, the actions discovered may not be illegal.

Marsco said Trump had waived a number of government standards, such as refusing to divest from his businesses.

The reason it’s so bad isn’t that he broke the law, it’s that there was no law and he was allowed to, and he did. done, she said.

Still, Evers suggested that the investigations could lead to new information coming to light.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse votes to condemn Chinese government over Hong Kong Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93 White House braces for Chauvin verdict MORE faces criminal and civil liability for his misconduct around the insurgency and actions around the election so that this moment of responsibility is always available to him, he said. And other appointees are moving across the country to work in companies and bide their time before they can join the government. And they would like nothing more than proof of what they’ve done.

Beyond delving into the past, public interest groups are also working to codify some of these standards into rules while strengthening other democratic measures, such as protecting whistleblowers and ensuring what presidential candidates must publish their tax returns.

Many unite behind a bill from Representative Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffNight defense: administration says “low to moderate confidence” Russia behind bounties for Afghan troops | “Low to medium risk” for Russia to invade Ukraine in the coming weeks | Intelligence Executives Face Acute Questions During Global Threats From House He Hillicon Valley: Biden Administration Sanctions Russia For SolarWinds Hack, Election Interference Intelligence executives face acute questions during global threats from the House hearing MORE (D-Calif.), The Protect Our Democracy Act, which is set to be reintroduced in the coming weeks. This would strengthen the subpoena power of Congress, strengthen protections for inspectors general, and increase penalties for those who violate the Hatch Act.

Gilbert said the idea was to focus on standards that people didn’t realize were just standards until Trump broke them.

Compliance with executive subpoenas was something we took for granted, even if it took some time. The other obstacle we saw under the Trump administration was totally unprecedented. This shows that we did not have enough to protect this prerogative of Congress, she said. It’s about thinking more closely about where an unscrupulous president can abuse the system.

