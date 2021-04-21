PM Imran Khan inaugurates Jalozai housing project in Nowshera





Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Nowshera and Peshawar on Wednesday, inaugurate the Jalozai housing project for low-income people and attend the launching ceremony of the new OPD block at Khyber University Hospital.

While in Peshawar, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and modernization project, in addition to laying the foundation stone for the rehabilitation and extension of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project. .

The Prime Minister will attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed OPD block at Khyber University Hospital as a special guest.

He would also visit a rehabilitated center for the physically disabled in Hayatabad Peshawar.

The prime minister said earlier that Khyber University Hospital had been completely reorganized and modernized after many efforts.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said it was easy to build a new state-of-the-art hospital, but it was very difficult to repair our existing government hospitals.

He also appreciated and congratulated the board and management of KTH for their efforts.

