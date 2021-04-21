Request for reduction of the salt import quota, Susi Pudjiastuti: Aide Pak Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Former Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Susi Pudjiastuti asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to reduce the quota imported salt this year. The request was forwarded by Susi via her official Twitter account @susipudjiastuti on Wednesday (4/22/2021). Susi also tagged President Joko Widodo’s Twitter account (@jokowi) in the tweet. “When importing 3 million [juta] Tons then farmers’ salt will not sell like the last 2 years. Please Mr. @Jokowi … bring the number of imports down to just 2.1 million tonnes, ”@susipudjiastuti wrote on Wednesday (4/22/2021). If 3 million tons are imported, farmers’ salt will not sell like the last 2 years ????????? @jessicajofficial … it is enough to reduce the amount of imports to 2.1 million tons … so that the salt consumption can use the salt of the farmers … think about their fate ?????? https://t.co/qExGb9OE7E – Susi Pudjiastuti (@susipudjiastuti) April 21, 2021 Susi believed that the import quota should be removed so that salt consumption can use farmers’ salt. He called on the government not only to pay attention to the needs of entrepreneurs and industries, but only regarding the import quota of salt. In fact, Susi hopes the government will reflect on the plight of salt producers in Indonesia. “Please. Please sincerely,” Susi said. For information, the government increased imports of industrial salt to 3 million tonnes, against 4.6 million tonnes of demand forecast. This import can not be avoided, because the quality of salt production of the population has not been able to meet the quality needs of the industry. The problem is that the import of industrial salt takes place amid the availability of large national stocks of salt, namely over one million tonnes. Meanwhile, the annual national salt requirement is currently around 4.6 million tonnes, of which nearly 84 percent or 3.9 million tonnes comes from industrial salt requirements. However, only about 7 percent is for household needs. The local salt stock is around 1.3 million tonnes. Watch the featured video below: quality content

