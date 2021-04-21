PM Modi ‘conveniently shifted burden of Covid-19 to states’: Siddaramaiah





Karnataka opposition leader and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “inaction” in handling the current Covid-19 crisis in the country. “Modi conveniently shifted the burden to the States. We expected the Prime Minister to announce relief measures and compensation in case a lockdown was announced by states, ”Siddaramaiah said after Prime Minister Modi. speech to the nation Tuesday evening. The former CM added in a statement that the BJP-led government in the state was on the verge of bankruptcy. “The reasons include the mismanagement of CM Yediyurappa and the refusal of a legitimate share by the central government,” he added. Tackle Prime Minister More, Siddaramaiah Says the states were in need “support from the Center and not empty advice”. He stressed: “Covid-19 patients are dying due to lack of oxygen, intensive care beds, life-saving drugs and other essentials. PM Modi only gives advice to people without providing solutions to the problem. “ A deserted air of electronic flyover of the city during the nighttime curfew imposed following the increase in Covid-19 cases across the country in Bengaluru (PTI) The chief congressman reiterated that Prime Minister Modi and the Center should immediately transfer the financial part of Karnataka to deal with the ongoing crisis. “Forget about announcing new packages for us, just give Karnataka the fair share,” he urged the Center. Earlier at the multi-party meeting chaired by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Siddaramaiah urged the state government to impose Article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as a precautionary measure. He also insisted on making testing mandatory for interstate travelers due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. He also urged the government to ensure that the panchayat elections are postponed by informing the State Election Commission of the current pandemic situation. However, he began his speech by wondering why the meeting was called by the governor. “… Constitutionally, the CM has the right to call for a multi-party meeting like this, not the governor,” he said. Further, Siddaramaiah added, “I am here as a sign of respect to the governor. It is not known whether Yediyurappa followed the advice of the attorney general before allowing the governor to chair the meeting. “ Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar asked, “Does the Prime Minister deny or ignore the emergency the nation is facing? We get the impression that there is no government and that people have to fend for themselves. “ Karnataka has reported no less than 2,016,440 new infections and 1,799 deaths since April 1, 2021. Yediyurappa’s government has imposed a weekend curfew for two weeks and extended the state’s nighttime curfew.

