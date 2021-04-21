Jahangir Tareen, party members expected to meet with Prime Minister Imran soon





ISLAMABAD – In a major development, disgruntled Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen has secured assurances that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with him and other party lawmakers to hear their grievances.

Tareen canceled an Iftiar dinner hosted for today (Wednesday) for some of the ruling party lawmakers, who had previously gathered in his support, at his residence in Lahore after getting assurances from Islamabad that the prime minister is ready to meet him, said Abdul Haye Dasti, adviser to the chief minister of the Punjab and the ruling MPA party. “It seems that the ice has started to melt between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his former close associate Tareen,” Dasti, PTI MPA from Muzaffargarh, told The Nation.

Dasti is among more than two dozen ruling party lawmakers who openly dared to show their support for Tareen after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last month engaged him in two different money laundering cases money and sugar fraud. scandal.

This decision had disturbed the PTI which has only a small majority in the national assemblies and of the Punjab.

Tareen, who was once considered a powerful politician within the PTI, had alleged that he was targeted in ongoing investigations into the sugar scam and that a plot had been hatched against him.

Earlier this month, more than two dozen separate PTI lawmakers wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet with him to hear their reservations about the FIA’s action against party leader Tareen. They also called for “impartial” investigations against him.

Dasti said the letter signed by party lawmakers, including members of the Punjab and National Assemblies, belonging to the Punjab was delivered to PTI MP from Faisalabad Raja Riaz Ahmed. He then gave the same to Awn Chaudhry, CM Punjab’s special coordinator for political affairs.

Lawmakers in the letter said they had previously met in Lahore only to “strengthen” the party, as Jahangir Taren “is a party asset and his service to PTI is unforgettable”.

“We believe his name and reputation are being targeted in the name of an investigation. We believe this is a prejudiced and agenda driven activity on the part of people who are prejudiced against Mr. Tareen, ”the letter reads. Lawmakers said they believed such people were cheating on the prime minister and “poisoning” him against Tareen.

