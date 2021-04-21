Boris Johnson told Sir James Dyson he would fix the tax problem

Boris Johnson has personally promised Sir James Dyson that he will resolve an issue regarding the tax status of his employees after being directly approached by the entrepreneur, it has been reported.

The BBC said it saw a series of text messages between the two men after Sir James was unable to get the assurances he was seeking from the Treasury.

The exchanges took place in March last year, at the start of the pandemic, when the government appealed to companies to supply ventilators, fearing the NHS would run out.

The government said it was right to secure equipment for the NHS in extraordinary times, while Sir James said it was absurd to suggest his company was doing anything other than seeking to comply with Treasury rules .

Sir James, whose company is now based in Singapore, wrote to the Treasury asking for assurances that his staff would not have to pay additional tax if they came to the UK to work on the project.

However, when he did not receive a response, the BBC said it had raised the matter directly with the Prime Minister.

He said in a text that the company was ready but unfortunately no one wanted them to continue.

Mr Johnson replied: I’ll fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic.

The Prime Minister then texted him again saying: (Chancellor) Rishi (Sunak) says it’s settled !! We need you here.

When Sir James then asked for additional assurance Mr Johnson replied: James, I am the first Lord of the Treasury and you can understand that we are supporting you to do what you need.

Two weeks later, Mr Sunak told the Commons Treasury Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific assistance during the pandemic would not be affected.

A government spokesperson said it was right to take action at extraordinary times to make sure the NHS had the equipment it needed.

At the height of the pandemic, there were real fears that ventilators would run out quickly, leaving the NHS unable to treat patients and putting many lives at risk, the spokesperson said.

The story continues

As the public expected, we did all we could in extraordinary times to protect our citizens and have access to the right medical equipment.

Sir James said he was extremely proud of his company’s response in the midst of a national emergency, and would do the same again if asked.

He told the BBC: When the Prime Minister called me to ask Dyson to urgently build fans, of course I said yes.

Dysons CoVent ventilator on hospital bed (Dyson / PA)

Our ventilator cost Dyson $ 20 million, donated free to the national cause, and it is absurd to suggest that urgent correspondence was anything other than following the rules, as 450 Dyson people in the UK and Singapore were working 24 24/7 to build potentially life-saving equipment at a time of great need.

Fortunately, they were not needed as medical understanding of the virus has evolved. Neither Weybourne (Dysons holding company) nor Dyson benefited from the project; indeed, commercial projects were delayed and Dyson voluntarily covered the 20 million development costs.

Sir James also said his company has not claimed a penny from governments in any jurisdiction in relation to Covid.

The report comes amid intense controversy in Westminster over lobbying over the disclosure of David Camerons’ activities on behalf of bankrupt finance firm Greensill Capital.

In response, Mr Johnson ordered a review by senior counsel Nigel Boardman.