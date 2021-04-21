Imran Khan | Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan shares Indian clip accusing ‘corrupt mafias’ of violent anti-France protests [WATCH]





Pakistani pm Imran Khan has 4.9 million Instagram followers

Highlights A resolution was tabled in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday for the expulsion of France’s ambassador from Pakistan TLP agreed to quash protests in response to the government bringing a resolution to parliament and ending the prosecution of his members. The French ambassador is one of the four main demands of the radical Islamist party

New Delhi: Days after begging Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a radical Islamist group, to end its violent campaign to oust the French ambassador, claiming the unrest was hurting the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday gave an interesting twist to the anti-France protests.

Khan shared a Bollywood clip on his Instagram with the caption: “This has been planned against the PTI government since day one by the corrupt mafias for violent protests.”

Imran Khan deletes his Instagram post

The message was subsequently deleted; however, many Pakistani journalists shared the clip on their social media accounts.

The music video shared by the Prime Minister of Pakistan is taken from the 1984 Bollywood film Inquilaab starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Utpal Dutt, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, with 4.9 million Instagram followers, uses an Indian movie clip and claims a ‘mafia conspiracy’ against him. authenticity to political claims, “Pakistani journalist Syed Talat Hussain said.

Pakistan has sunk into chaos after the arrest of the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan after calling for a march on Islamabad to expel the top French diplomat from the country.

“ If we continue to protest our whole life, we will only harm our own country ”

The extremist group has been campaigning against France for months since French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Addressing the nation, Imran Khan said he also wanted to end “insulting our prophet in the name of free speech” by Western nations, but he could not kick the ambassadors out. every time it happened.

“If we continue to protest our whole life, we will only harm our own country and it will have no impact on the West,” Khan said.

Last week, the French Embassy sent an urgent notice recommending that French nationals and businesses leave the country. On Monday, it issued a new alert asking its citizens to avoid gatherings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s parliament has postponed until Friday a debate on whether the country should expel the French ambassador.

