End NHS Staff Shortages Now, Boris Johnson Says | NHS





Doctors, nurses and NHS bosses have pleaded with Boris Johnson to spend billions of pounds to finally end the chronic understaffing in the health service. The constraint of working in a perpetually understaffed service is so great that it risks creating an exodus of frontline staff, they warn the Prime Minister in a letter published Wednesday. They demanded the government devise an urgent plan that will dramatically increase the size of the NHS workforce in England by the time of the next general election in 2024. Their intervention comes after the latest NHS staff survey found that a growing number of them feel their jobs make them sick and nearly two-thirds believe they can’t do their jobs properly because their organization has too few staff. The letter was signed by unions and other groups representing most of the 1.4 million NHS workers, including the Royal College of Nursing, the British Medical Association and Unison. NHS providers and the NHS Confederation, both of which represent hospital trusts, have also endorsed it, as has the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, a professional body for Britain’s 240,000 doctors. In the letter, they draw attention to the fact that the NHS in England has almost 90,000 vacancies: we are very aware of the pressure and stress placed on NHS services and teams by the vacancies that we are seeing in services and roles. There is a very real risk that this vacation will be the greatest threat to the retention of our staff. Johnson praised NHS staff for their dedication and hard work in treating large numbers of Covid patients during the pandemic, and acknowledged his personal debt to them after his time in intensive care with the disease in April 2020. But his decision to offer the NHS a pay rise of just 1% this year has sparked an uproar, including from some Tory MPs. The popular NHS plan, drawn up by conservative peer Lady Harding in her role as NHS Improvement chairperson, has not led to significant changes to increase membership, with the government’s reluctance to spend the money needed for reason , say the signatories. It seems that no such plan can be developed because the government has not been able to commit to funding the implications Billions of additional investments will be needed by the end of this legislature to resolve these long-standing problems of supply and education, adds the letter. Demanding that staff shortages be banned once and for all, the authors tell the PM staff are exhausted after a year of fighting Covid and ask him to give them hope that there is a plan, along with investments, which will solve NHS shortages. medium and long term staff. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Affairs said: This government is committed to supporting the NHS and its staff in the fight against Covid and beyond the pandemic through the NHS People Plan. There are over 6,600 more doctors and 10,900 nurses working in our NHS, compared to last year, and we are on track to supply 50,000 more nurses by the end of this legislature . The spokesperson said that 1,500 more places had been created in medical schools and that an undergraduate student studying to become a nurse, midwife, physiotherapist or occupational therapist now receives at least 5,000 a year to support himself. .

