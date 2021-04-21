DNA exclusivity: the mutations of the coronavirus, its spread in the air and PM Modi’s speech to the nation | India News

New Delhi: The speed at which COVID-19 is spreading across the country has left everyone amazed. Despite so much work to improve health infrastructure after the onset of the first wave of the pandemic, facilities appear inadequate as the number of new cases continues to rise at an alarming rate.

The main reason the situation has happened is that the coronavirus has become airborne, that is, it is spreading through the air. The other is the creation of new variants of the virus by mutation.

Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary explained on Tuesday April 20 how COVID-19 is transmitted by air and what precautions need to be taken to stay safe. He also discussed the important points of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to the nation.

According to the famous medical journal The Lancet, the coronavirus can spread through the air. The same was confirmed by the NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said the infection in India is spreading rapidly through the air and this is the reason for the sharp rise in cases.

How is COVID-19 transmitted through the air?

When a person coughs or sneezes, speaks loudly, or sings a song, several tiny droplets of saliva come out of their mouth and nose and are suspended in the air. If the person in question is infected with COVID-19, the virus would be present in these droplets.

If a person near the infected person inhales the surrounding air, these droplets enter their system and become infected.

The Lancet study says the same thing. Six scientists from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada prepared this report. It highlights the new threat, which is indeed quite worrying.

Last year, when the pandemic began, scientists advised people to follow social distancing. This is because they believed that even though the cough droplets would mix with the air, they would not be carried far enough to infect a person six feet away.

But the study says that in a room with five or ten people present, even if they maintain the recommended minimum distance, they would be infected if only one person was COVID positive. This means that social distancing couldn’t eliminate the risk.

What precautions can you take to stay safe?

First of all, don’t stop wearing masks. Whenever you are seated in a group, be sure to wear a mask. In fact, doctors advise wearing double layers of masks or masks.

Second, ensure good ventilation of rooms and halls where a group of people is present. Keep doors and windows open to let in fresh air.

First ministers’ speech to the nation

In today’s edition of DNA, Sudhir Chaudhary also discussed the important points highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

The prime minister urged states not to impose the lockdown, saying it should be undertaken as a last resort. He also called on migrants to stay where they are and to avoid the situation that occurred last year.

PM Modi also said the Center is working in tandem with state governments to provide them with the required amount of vaccines, oxygen and medication.

As Prime Minister Dawai bhi said, kadai bhi is the mantra that would get us out of this danger.

