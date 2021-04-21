ECB uncertainty, no spending boom, Xi at climate summit: Eco Day





Find out what moves the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket molding. Welcome Wednesday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to get you started on the day: Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank's stimulus packages are on the verge of face deeper uncertainty even as clouds around the pandemic begin to lift

face deeper uncertainty even as clouds around the pandemic begin to lift Europeans are unlikely to return to pre-crisis spending levels, the European Commission said. The European Union plans to overhaul its economy with laws to adopt stricter climate targets

unlikely to return to pre-crisis spending levels, the European Commission said. The European Union plans to overhaul its economy with laws to adopt stricter climate targets British households have taken on more debt and suffered a greater income impact during the pandemic than France and Germany

suffered a greater income impact during the pandemic than France and Germany Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, a sign that climate issues are an area in which two countries can cooperate amid icy relations

two countries can cooperate amid icy relations Chinese traffic and factory activity have not only returned to normal, they are surpassing pre-virus levels, which underlies the recovery in global oil demand

recovery in global oil demand China is making gradual progress in meeting targets set under the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, but surging exports to the world’s largest economy shows that the trade imbalance between the two nations is worsening

the trade imbalance between the two nations is worsening South Korea and Australia are proving the odd couple in the global economy, managing to mitigate the impact of the Covid crisis due to the deep ties to China and the key benefits unique to them

proving the odd couple in the global economy, managing to mitigate the impact of the Covid crisis due to the deep ties to China and the key benefits unique to them The Bank of Canada is ready to reduce its asset purchases in a context of a stronger-than-expected economic recovery

ready to reduce its asset purchases in a context of a stronger-than-expected economic recovery Bloomberg Economics examines the impact of rising yields on the fair value of currencies

fair value of currencies The Bank of Japan will tweak some of its quarterly forecasts and drop its Key stimulus metrics unchanged next week as he assesses impact of recent policy review, Bloomberg survey finds Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

