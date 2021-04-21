Target institutions?





This month, the hugely controversial decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to virtually end the autonomy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) must sound a far stronger wake-up call than the mere question of concern about the tightening of the brakes around another institution. At the heart of this decision is not only the issue of the dismissal of Dr Tariq Banuri, a well-respected professional, as president of HEC after his four-year term was sharply cut in half.

The blatant attack on HEC is a disaster for the future of Pakistani institutions, many of which are already weakened by years of neglect and similar targeting to consolidate official pressure around their functioning. Over the past two decades, HEC has gained respect for playing a leading role in overseeing the improvement of higher education standards in Pakistan, while championing support for young academics going to the abroad to acquire advanced university degrees. But now, with questions about its independence, it’s hard to say exactly how much HEC will retain a similar prominent role in the future.

The HEC saga is a timely reminder of the sad past of the Pakistans. For years, successive governments have sought to tighten their grip on different institutional frameworks, in the hope of establishing tighter controls leading to more desirable outcomes for the governing structure. Yet in the final analysis, the reverse has happened. As the targeted institutions lost their autonomy, their performance suffered in several areas.

It is hardly surprising, then, that key government functions, ranging from internal security to those central to revenue issues, all continue to underperform in Pakistan today. In each case, there is evidence of how the independence and autonomy of institutions in each area has been deliberately eroded over time, as one overzealous regime after another stepped in to take charge. their operation.

At the same time, on a similar trend, past regimes have also overseen the erosion of the once competent civil service, in order to place its work under greater control from the governing structure of Islamabad. For years, the civil service has been at the center of the conduct of key institutions.

But the decision to dismantle the once clearly established bureaucratic structure in the name of decentralization under the government of former President Pervez Musharrafs has only led to what can best be described as dire consequences. While the once reasonably well functioning Pakistanis in the civil service left in disarray, the Pakistani state’s ability to meet the expectations of the people has only suffered.

With the institutional structure in disarray, it is hard to imagine exactly how the Pakistani ruling class hopes to improve the country’s performance in key areas, including the economy which remains in disarray. For the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the reversal of the economic performances of the Pakistans remains the proverbial factor of success or of rupture which will dictate their political future.

Looking ahead, the economic future of Pakistanis remains as much about the right policy mix as it is about the ability of key institutions to achieve targeted goals. This has become all the more essential as Pakistan remains locked in an environment of low economic growth, while under pressure to improve tax collection and keep promises made to the IMF which has pledged to lend $ 6 billion. in Pakistan.

But with lingering questions about the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan’s main tax collection agency, the country’s ability to meet the official tax collection target remains uncertain. The RBF stands out easily among Pakistani institutions that have often been targeted under successive governments, often to respond to the whims of one decision maker after another. Such interventions eroded the independence of the RBF and, in so doing, undermined its ability to carry out its primary mission.

Looking ahead, Pakistan’s institutional crisis has wreaked havoc on the country’s stability in more ways than one. Over the past week, another side of this crisis emerged when the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan or TLP was locked into a face-to-face with the government in Islamabad.

Despite the official assertion of the issue that ultimately needed to be resolved, the reported kidnapping of eleven police officers in Lahore by TLP activists raised a compelling question. Has the Pakistani institutional crisis weakened key institutions to the point that government officials, including the police, are now on the verge of being targeted by non-state groups?

The writer is an Islamabad-based journalist who writes on political and economic affairs.

