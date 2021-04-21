Boris Johnson promised James Dyson he would fix the tax problem | Pressure

Boris Johnson personally assured Sir James Dyson that employees of billionaire inventors would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic, it was reported in the latter case to raise concerns about lobbying.

Dyson, an outspoken Brexiter who moved his company to Singapore, wrote to the Treasury at first, but after not receiving a response he exchanged texts with the PM that Johnson signed on to: I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic.

The Prime Minister then texted him again, saying: [Chancellor] Rishi [Sunak] says it’s fixed !! We need you here, according to the BBC.

When Dyson next looked for other insurance, Johnson replied: James, I am the first Lord of the Treasury and you can understand that we are supporting you to do what you need.

Two weeks later, Sunak told the Commons Treasury Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific help during the pandemic would not be affected.

The exchange took place in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic as the government called on companies to supply ventilators amid shortage fears.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden on Tuesday insisted Johnson had done the right thing, given the context.

James Dyson put forward a proposal that did not benefit him and certainly did not benefit the Prime Minister personally and said: Listen, if we can get our people here and they don’t get penalized for it, they will be able to help with a ventilation challenge, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

It helped with the fan challenge. We have massively increased the number of ventilators and, as a result, possibly saved thousands of lives. I think it was the right thing to do in the midst of a national emergency.

Asked whether the national emergency meant the suspension of the ministerial code, meaning the prime minister could text a high-ranking businessman without the presence of officials or a recording of the The exchange be kept, Dowden said: The normal rules were there but we had to keep pace.

The BBC reported that the Dysons Company subsequently shared the texts with officials, but it is not known whether Johnson reported the exchanges as the rules suggest.

There is growing concern in Westminster over the lobbying following the disclosure of the activities of David Camerons on behalf of bankrupt finance firm Greensill Capital.

In response to this, Johnson ordered a review by senior counsel Nigel Boardman.

A Labor spokesperson said: These are breathtaking revelations. Boris Johnson is now at the center of the biggest lobbying scandal in a generation, and the Tory sleaze has reached the heart of Downing Street Boris Johnson must now agree to a full, transparent and independent lobbying investigation and end the scandal of Tory politicians abusing taxpayers. money.

On April 9, two weeks after the exchange of texts between Johnson and Dyson, Sunak told the Treasury Select Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific assistance during the pandemic would not be affected.

Dyson told the BBC he was extremely proud of his company’s response in the midst of a national emergency, and would do the same again if asked.

He said: When the Prime Minister called me to ask Dyson to urgently build fans, of course I said yes.

Our fan cost 20m Dyson, donated free to the national cause, and it is absurd to suggest that urgent correspondence was anything other than following the rules, as 450 Dyson people in the UK and Singapore worked 24 24/7 to build potentially life-saving equipment in times of urgent need.

Fortunately, they were not needed as medical understanding of the virus has evolved. Nor Weybourne [Dysons holding company] neither Dyson benefited from the project; indeed, commercial projects were delayed and Dyson voluntarily covered the 20 million development costs.

Dyson also said his company has not claimed a penny from governments in any jurisdiction in connection with Covid.