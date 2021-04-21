The next trial is abandoned





Defeat for Donald Trump and Republicans: next trial dropped

The Supreme Court launched another lawsuit for alleged electoral fraud. A bitter disappointment for Donald Trump and his supporters.

WASHINGTON, DC – Once again, former President Donald Trump and his comrades in arms suffer a bitter defeat. The US Supreme Court overturned another attempt to challenge the 2020 US election. This time around, many Republicans attempted to criticize election changes in the so-called swing state of Pennsylvania. In 2016, the Democrats lost this state to Donald Trump and his Republican Party. In 2020, the 20th electorate once again went to compete with Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Republican Jim Bonnet and four voters believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overstepped its powers by extending voting deadlines due to the coronavirus pandemic. With this progress, criticism had already failed in the United States Third Court of Appeals. They have now asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Court of Appeal’s decision. In addition, the court is expected to rule that the swing state supreme court acted outside its jurisdiction when it changed the electoral rules, reports CNN.

Alleged Pennsylvania Election Rigging: Trump Support Lawsuit: Insider Dismissed

The Supreme Court refused to hear the case. Republican supporters of Donald Trump fail again in their allegations of electoral fraud. However, it has been repeated relentlessly since election time in the United States. Although Joe Biden won the election with nearly 82,000 votes in Pennsylvania, Trump invited some of the dignitaries of the Pennsylvania legislature to the White House after the election, speaking openly to them about widespread voter fraud.

But not just in Pennsylvania, but in many other states, Donald Trump and his colleagues sense voter fraud at home. More recently, Trump and his team led by Rudy Giuliani took to the Supreme Court against the Wisconsin Election Commission. More than 221,000 ballots were polled, which were counted solely due to decisions related to the coronavirus. But it is precisely these provisions that allow the limitation to be circumvented. The Supreme Court dismissed the case. Previously, a Texas state complaint against the election results had failed in the swing states of Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. (Sophia Luther)

