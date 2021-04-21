China’s Vaccine Nationalism Softens as Country Reports May Endorse Vaccines Made Overseas

Even if China wants to promote its COVID-19 vaccines produced in the country, it has to face reality.

Last month, Beijing released a new policy to make it easier for foreigners to apply for a visa to China if they had received a Chinese vaccine – raising concerns among experts, who warned it could set a dangerous precedent that could leave the world separated into vaccine silos.

There was also a practical problem: In many countries, including the United States, it is impossible to obtain a Chinese vaccine because its use has not been approved by regulators.

With around half of adults in the United States having received at least one vaccine against Covid-19, many travelers eligible to enter China – Chinese citizens or foreigners who have successfully secured visas – were unsure whether the vaccine they were receiving. had received would be considered. enough to travel to China.

This confusion was fueled by the fact Chinese officials and state media openly criticized foreign vaccines, particularly mRNA-based injections primarily used in the United States, exaggerating their perceived risks and stimulating conspiracies in an apparent attempt to bolster support for vaccines made in China.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington finally provided clarification in a recent statement, outlining what tests travelers to China who have received any of the US-approved vaccines – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – should get to be approved to enter the country.

With China largely back to business and infection rates low, it is likely that many will attempt this process soon, especially as the number of vaccinated continues to rise in the United States.

Last month, China launched its own version of a vaccine passport, the Health certificate for international travel (ITHC), to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely. The country is also moving towards approving more vaccines, including those made overseas, which would make it easier for Chinese living abroad and foreigners wishing to travel to China to register for the ‘ITHC.

According to the Wall Street JournalChinese officials have reviewed clinical trial data for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which could be approved for home use before July.

The Global Times, a public newspaper, city The head of the China Vaccine Industry Association said China’s approval “would highlight its concern” for expatriates who “wanted vaccines made overseas for easier recognition when they did. they go back to their place”.

And approval of the BioNTech vaccine, which has an impressive 97% efficacy, could also help China improve immunity levels in its own population, amid concerns over the relative low efficacy of domestic vaccines and shortages of supply.

However, with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot down among those attacked by Chinese propaganda outlets, its approval may take more than just scientific approval, and it remains to be seen how much damage the criticism has done in terms of undermining it. Chinese public confidence in foreign vaccines.

China’s affairs: Xi targets authoritarian foreigners

Chinese President Xi Jinping this week called for global cooperation in the face of a growing anti-China front led by the United States, and warned that an “open global economy” is essential to recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Attempts to erect walls or decoupling go against the law of economics and market principles,” Xi said via video at the Boao China Forum for Asia. “They would hurt the interests of others without benefiting oneself.”

“We must not allow the rules set by one or a few countries to be imposed on others, or allow the unilateralism pursued by some countries to set the pace for the whole world,” Xi added.

Although Xi did not name any country during his speech, China’s top leaders generally do not name or shame, his remarks appeared to be a veiled criticism of the United States, which has stepped up pressure on China in recent times. month.

Last month, the United States and its allies condemned Beijing and imposed coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials for the alleged crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province. Most of the harsh sanctions the Trump administration has imposed on some of China’s most important tech companies remain in place, and trade tensions continue under the Biden administration.

“Leading others or meddling in the internal affairs of others would not gain any support,” Xi said at the forum, which was attended by thousands of executives and political leaders.

Some of America’s biggest entrepreneurs and investors attended the event as they tried to navigate the tumultuous relationship between the world’s two largest economies. Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, took part in a panel Monday night, organizers said. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are also expected.

– Laura He, CNN Business

Quoted and noted

“At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, President Xi Jinping will attend the climate summit in Beijing on April 22 via video and deliver a speech.”

– After the visit of the US climate envoy John Kerry to Shanghai resulted in a lackluster but promising joint statementXi’s participation in Biden’s proposed leadership summit later this month, announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, could be a major step forward, both in terms of global warming. the icy bilateral relationship and the fight against the ongoing climate catastrophe.

The other Super League

With all of the football world’s attention to the slow and ugly collapse of the European Super League (ESL), Chinese The Super League (CSL) started its last season a little more with dignity on Tuesday, with a 2-2 draw in the Guangzhou derby.

Launched in 2004, it was not until the early 2010s that the CSL appeared on the verge of becoming a major force in world football, with millions of dollars lying around and key signatures of foreign actors, in response to a call from Xi himself to improve China’s position in world football, with an eye on the future glory of the World Cup.

That glory never came – China made only one appearance in international competition, in 2002, and fell in the qualifying phase for the last World Cup, finishing before last in his group.

The national game was not really dazzled either, despite the huge sums of money invested in it and the importation of foreign talent on and off the field. And for their part, once spending owners freely, have had less than stellar returns on their investments.

Although part of the slowdown is due to restrictions put in place by the government to curb commercialization – fans in particular have complained about how owners have changed the names of clubs at will – they have also been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which supporters of the new ESL also had given as reason to reorganize Europe football.

Part of that plan would be a decrease in the level of emphasis placed on stadium participants and home supporters, and a greater focus on broadcast rights and international revenue, a model similar to that followed by the CSL, where l The hope was that the signings of stars like Oscar and Carlos Tevez would bring audiences around the world with them.

But detaching the game from its base and focusing on it purely as a lucrative operation – as the owners pushing the ESL have been accused of doing – carries great risks. Earlier this year, reigning Chinese champion Jiangsu FC was forced to cease operations due to lack of funds, a move that caused panic in European football, given that the club shares an owner, retail giant Suning, with future founding member of ESL, Inter Milan.

Photo of the day

The dark side of the sharing economy: A bicycle cemetery in Shenyang, northeastern Liaoning Province. Similar piles of abandoned bicycles have sprung up across China in the wake of the rapid expansion and then implosion of many bike-sharing applications.