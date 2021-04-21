COVID-19 control becomes essential to move economy forward: President





According to President Joko Widodo, controlling the number of COVID-19 cases is the key to moving the Indonesian economy forward. "Economic growth has registered an optimistic figure. Meanwhile, the trend of daily COVID-19 cases continues to decline," President Widodo said in Jakarta on Tuesday (April 20). President Widodo pointed to Indonesia's economic growth of minus 2.1% in 2020. "We only lost against China which recorded positive economic growth. The others – the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy and France – all recorded negative growth," said The head of state. Currently, the President noted that the daily tally of COVID-19 cases is between four and five thousand, much lower than that of the January-February period, where the figure was still over 10,000. "Enforcing restrictions on small-scale community activities is still the key to controlling COVID-19," the president said. Therefore, Widodo is optimistic about maintaining and improving this condition, so that economic growth can continue to move in a positive direction. To that end, in welcoming Eid Al-Fitr 2021, the president urged the public to strictly abide by the government's ban on the exodus from returning home. Widodo stressed the importance of the ban on the return exodus to avoid a spike in cases similar to what happened during the period January-February 2021. "Our economic growth is already good. Don't bother with COVID-19 anymore," the president said. Drawing on previous experiences, the President noted that the increase in community mobility during the holidays has led to an increase in the number of daily cases of COVID-19. Citing an example, the president said that during the Eid al-Fitr holiday of May 22 and 25 of last year, the number of positive cases increased by 68 to 93 percent on average. During the Islamic New Year holidays from August 20 to 23, 2020, the average number of positive cases increased from 58 to 119 percent. Meanwhile, during the holidays to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad's birthday from October 28 to November 1, 2020, the figure also increased from 37 to 95 percent. Consequently, President Widodo had often pushed for a ban on the return home exodus. "This (the ban on the exodus from returning home) is necessary because according to the survey we conducted, 11 percent of the population still wish to return home this year," the president said. If converted, the survey's figure of 11% equates to 17 million people, the head of state noted. "If going home is not prohibited, our calculations will drop from 120,000 to 140,000 cases of COVID-19 per day. Therefore, we really need to keep pushing," the president concluded.

