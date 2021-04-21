Donald Trump Jr. has a new big-boy job to advise his father on political matters





Last June, Donald Trump Jr. posted an episode of his Triggered podcast that was up there with some of the most wacky content to ever make its way onto the internet. Interviewing his father, the first son at the time started things off by telling the audience, I thought to myself that with Father’s Day coming up we have a great opportunity to sit down with the most powerful father in the world. world. Then he passed his highlight, the one he had clearly practiced in the mirror for weeks. I have a few questions that I think all our viewers are concerned about, he told the president, who was sitting across from him. So the first one, which is also the most important in my mind, is who is your favorite Trump child and why is that Ivanka? Obviously, the question was meant to be a joke, which was made deeply embarrassing by the fact that most westerners knew it was true. Clearly wanting to respond, which is why it isn’t you, little shit, Elder Trump laughed and said to someone off camera, the sage here. All the same, 100%.

100%? Junior repeated, apparently incredulous.

100%, the father whose approval he never got, said. I’ll even tell you for the purposes of this interview, but other than that all the same.

Well I’ll remember it, Junior stopped, probably taking a mental note to watch the exchange over and over and over and maybe see how to get it in writing.

Obviously, the segment was extremely uncomfortable because of everything we know about the father-son relationship, which is that Donald the Elder has long viewed his namesake as crap. (In fact, according to Ivana Trumps’ memoir, it was her idea to name their first child after her then-husband, which was totally against the idea. You can’t do that! She quotes Trump as saying in his book, Raising Trump. a loser?) Growing up, Dad Juniors called him Donny, by GQ, which is an interesting choice considering the real estate developer wrote of the nickname, in The Art of the Deal, [its] a name I hate. Father-son ties have allegedly involved Trump picking up Junior at the University of Pennsylvania to go to a Yankees game and wordlessly slapping his child for wearing the team jersey and telling him about it, donning a costume and finding me outside, a story. the family denied. In February 2019, former real estate developer mender Michael Cohen told lawmakers his boss didn’t trust his eldest son in anything, saying Senior Trump often told me and me others, that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone. in the world.

All of this has led, over the years, to Donny doing deeply awkward things in an apparent attempt to gain his father’s approval, ever since setting up a meeting in 2016 at Trump Tower with Russians promising filth. on Hillary Clinton to posting videos online in which he has everything but begged his father to love him. And while it is unclear where he stands to date regarding the ranking of the Trump kids the 45th President actually loves, Junior has apparently received some sort of internal promotion! By CNN:

Former President Donald Trump has elevated his son Donald Trump Jr to a new unofficial role in his orbit as he assesses the idea of ​​a return presidential candidacy in 2024 that would require him to maintain a vise on the base Republican for any chance of success. Behind the scenes, Trumps ‘eldest son has become one of the presidents’ former chief political advisers, according to several sources close to Trump or involved in his political operation. Like his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, who has spent much of the past four years attempting to run the Trump show from inside the West Wing, Trump Jr. has worked closely with his father’s team. to ensure the next iteration of the 45th political presidents. career is going well and his father reliably endorses conservative candidates.

But its role goes well beyond operational guidance. In the months since Trump left Washington, Trump Jr., who never worked in the White House and is undeniably the most conservative member of the Trump family, constantly swayed his father’s political instincts. Trump Jr.’s impact was fully displayed earlier this month, when Trump caught himself fuming during a TV interview with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on the position of Republicans in Arkansas on transgender issues, a position that previously would have escaped his attention. Unlike when Trump camped in an annex of the Oval Office, complaining to assistants about the critical cable coverage he saw of himself or his administration, this time he was angered by the veto of Hutchinson against a Republican-backed bill blocking gender-affirming treatment. for transgender youth in her state.

The former president had watched one of his favorite prime-time shows, Tucker Carlson Tonight, from his club’s Mar-a-Lago residence when Carlson and Hutchinson clashed over it. A person familiar with the episode said Trump was insulting television and was increasingly frustrated with Hutchinson’s rebuttals. Two days later, the ex-president released a statement through his Save America PAC leadership accusing Hutchinson of supporting chemical castration of children.

