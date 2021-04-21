Super League: Boris Johnson hails the withdrawal of football clubs as a good result





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed announcements from English football clubs that they are planning to withdraw from the proposed European Super League as “the right result”.

England’s Big Six football clubs have pulled out of the controversial new competition following widespread outrage and threats of legislative action from Mr Johnson.

Manchester City were the first to confirm their departure from the proposed competition last night, followed narrowly by Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham, with Chelsea announcing their exit in the early hours of Wednesday. READ MORE: Labor, Greens call for fan ownership amid Super League Boris Johnson tweeted: “I welcome last night’s announcement. “This is the right result for football fans, clubs and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national sport. Mr Johnson’s comments follow those behind the League in saying they will consider “the most appropriate steps to reshape the project” after the massive withdrawals. Super League officials said they proposed the new league “because the existing system is not working”. In a statement, the league said: “Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure exerted on them, we are confident that our proposal is fully aligned with European laws and regulations such as This was demonstrated today by a court ruling to protect the Super League from the actions of third parties, ”the league added in its statement. “Given the current circumstances, we will reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always keeping in mind our goals to provide supporters with the best possible experience while improving solidarity payments for the entire community. football community. ” Mr Johnson had previously warned he was prepared to legislate to block the league’s new plans, accusing breakaway football clubs of forming “some sort of cartel”. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are on the verge of withdrawing from the competition. Under the plan unveiled this weekend, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham were to join six big Spanish and Italian clubs to set up an alternative competition to the European Champions League. The proposal aroused particular anger as there would be no relegation from the Super League, regardless of how well the clubs perform on the pitch, although five of the top performing teams from outside the league would be invited to attend. participate every year. This has led to calls for the clubs involved to be kicked out of the Premier League amid suggestions their players could be barred from representing their country at the World Cup or the European Championship.







