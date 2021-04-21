Federal judge refuses to reduce Michael Cohen’s sentence





Former President Donald Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen tried to benefit from a law passed by his former boss that could have reduced the length of his sentence, but a federal judge dismissed the petition on Tuesday.

Cohen had argued that his participation in several Justice Department rehab programs earned him credit for early release under the First Step Act, passed on a bipartisan basis and signed by Trump.

Sent home due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic in US prisons, Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for campaign financing and other crimes, a sentence that was originally scheduled to expire on May 3, 2022. That date was postponed to 22 November this year as part of the criminal justice reform program.

Although Cohen calculated his release date towards the end of next month, District Judge John Koeltl wrote, “The government’s reasoning is more convincing.”

“The statute clearly provides that the program will be implemented gradually during the phase-in period. During this period, the law requires the BOP to provide evidence-based recidivism reduction activities for all inmates by the second anniversary of the date the BOP performs a risk and needs assessment for each inmate, to know before January 15, 2022 ”. The lawyer appointed by Bill Clinton continued: “The law also requires that the balance of payments during the phase-in period develop and validate the risk and needs assessment for use in re-assessments of the risk of recidivism, while inmates participate in and end evidence-based recidivism. programs. “

But Koeltl added that the law did not require prison officials to start granting time-earned credits during the transition period.

The judge also found that Cohen circumvented a process within the prison system by turning to Federal Court.

“There were two levels of appeal that Mr. Cohen chose to ignore,” the opinion says. “Mr. Cohen argues that his failure to exhaustion should be excused because he suffers irreparable harm as a result of the violation of his constitutional rights, the issue presented concerns only statutory interpretation, and exhaustion would be futile.

The ruling landed on the same day a Minnesota jury convicted police officer Derek Chauvin of three counts of murder and manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd, a fact Cohen cited in a commentary. declining background.

Despite SDNY Judge Koeltl’s ruling against my Habeas petition, for now all attention must be on Chauvin’s conviction and George Floyd’s justice, Cohen told Law & Crime in a text message.

Cohen said he would offer a more substantial statement on Wednesday.

Falling out of favor with Trump after cooperating against him with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and several Congressional hearings, Cohen huddled several times with investigators from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in the part of their ongoing criminal investigation into Trump.

This investigation has come to a crossroads with the attorney’s multiple victories on the Supreme Court allowing a grand jury access to Trump’s finances.

Read the court decision below:

(Photo by AFP’s Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images)

