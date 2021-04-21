Taliban Khan has lived up to its name





Imran Khan wanted to have a Pakistan in the Medina, which he called Naya Pakistan. If I were his advisor, I would have told him that creating a 7th century to the 21st century city in all its glory would be a bad idea. But sadly, this playboy Prince who became the Prime Minister of Pakistan has now put the country on the brink of extremist elements he wholeheartedly supported while out of power.

I can say with conviction that Pakistan today is the most extreme state in relation to all the Muslim nations in the world. I have seen many documentaries on terrorism in Europe and it was amazing to see that almost all terrorists in Europe had gone to Pakistan for their indoctrination and even training.

I had hoped that Imran Khan, who has been married three times and studied abroad, would make a change, but by making a deal with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), a very extremist group that was in fact able to form a party in the last election and get over 2 million votes, is with other Islamic parties that will dictate the terms of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The TLP demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador and that France not have economic relations with Pakistan. France has already recalled all of its Pakistani citizens and being sanctioned by Pakistan will certainly do more harm to Pakistan than to France.

From everything that has been heard and read from Pakistan, I have the feeling that the extremists in Pakistan have the upper hand and that it is sinking into a frightening abyss where there will be no turning back. Imran Khan, after saying for the first time that he would ban the TLP as a party and imprison some of its members, is now backing down and saying it would be a decision of parliament. But from what I have seen and heard from their debates in parliament today, it seems very likely that in a state where blasphemy laws are so strict and even innocent, people can be lynched or smuggled. years in prison, no party or no one can get away with even debating it. the problem.

So there is a scenario created by the Pakistani establishment, whether political or military, where several million young people have been trained to fight first the Russians and then the Americans. The young people died but the establishment made a lot of money in dollars and in business in Pakistan and abroad. The Pakistani military establishment is worth, say, over $ 20 billion, in a country that literally has to beg, borrow, and steal from friends.

To appease extremist elements, Imran Khan actually gave a speech to say that he would lead Muslim nations to speak out in all international forums against Islamophobia and to urge all Western countries to pass a law that does not would not allow freedom of speech against criticism of the Prophet. He has said it before in the United Nations General Assembly and it made no difference nor his appeals against Kashmir, which is part of India.

Imran Khan donated 30 million rupees to a university in his KPK district, where they trained Taliban fighters, no wonder around the world his name is Taliban Khan. Now Pakistan, which under the Taliban Khan got the highest rate of inflation and debt and Covid 19, sinks under the worst governance ever and yet it is ready to lecture the West on Islamophobia and to rally against France, but it will not say it. a word against the Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

If that’s not hypocrisy, I wonder what is? Why does he think he can get away with it? Pakistan under Imran seems to be reaching a point of no return. India and the rest of the world should be concerned, as extremists cross borders and can wreak havoc in every country in the world. While Biden is considering leaving Afghanistan, I would like him to see what is going on in Pakistan and think about the fact that Pakistan has nuclear weapons and has never had a problem with sales. or technology to other rogue countries.

