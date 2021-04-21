‘Barron 2052’: Jordan Klepper Goes Deep In MAGAverse, Discovers Chilling New Obsession For Trump





Jordan Klepper of the “Daily Show” embarked on a multi-year mission to understand the MAGA world of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters. In a new 35-minute segment, Klepper takes viewers deep into the trenches of the MAGAverse and learns about the MAGA psyche that led to the January 6 insurgency. Klepper described himself on the day of the Capitol uprising as someone who “just wanted to be laughed at”, but found himself in the midst of a raging rally that quickly turned south.

Klepper interviewed a man who described Donald Trump as “our first rock star, superhero president.” Another woman, dressed in a Confederate flag shirt, said: “She’s just a peaceful person in general, I think.” A lot of fans admit he’s “tough around the edges”, “they don’t like the way he talks” and “yeah, he’s a donkey sometimes”. But that’s all part of its appeal, they argued.

Klepper noted that there wasn’t much that could deter a Trump rally: no bad weather, an impeachment trial, or even a global pandemic called COVID-19. Regarding the masks, some have said “we are lions and not sheep” so they will not follow the mandate of the mask which they claim violates their rights.

Some of the conversations went as follows:

“Read the transcript,” a MAGA supporter said of the impeachment trial.

“Did you read the transcript?” Klepper asked.

“I didn’t have to,” he replied.

“But is it important that everyone read the transcript?”

“Yes absolutely.”

“But to be clear, you haven’t read the transcript,” Klepper urged.

“I didn’t, no… don’t be a sheep, think for yourself.”

“But to be clear, you didn’t read it, you just trusted someone else to read it,” Klepper confirms.

“Yes,” the MAGA supporter replied.

A few women expressed their distrust of the media, including Fox News, but not including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. A different man described his distrust of the media, but his trust in Donald Trump, Jesus and Tucker Carlson.

Klepper pointed out that Donald Trump is a brand first and foremost, with his face found on flags, shirts, pants and hats, and his name printed on hot pink, black, red, blue and tie-dye clothing.

The segment ends with an interview with Edward Young, a staunch Trump supporter who has attended more than 50 Trump rallies over the past four years. Young, sporting new fang implants on his canines and a Barron 2052 pin, spoke of the camaraderie and community he found with the MAGAverse, fondly remembering the fun they had.

Klepper said Trump’s last rally, the Insurgency, wasn’t really much fun. Young argued that he had heard reports that one of the rioters who broke into the capital was a full member of Antifa. “Some of them are being unfairly persecuted,” Young said of the rioters, after Klepper mentioned that they tried to kill Nancy Pelosi.

In conclusion, Klepper and Young find lonely common ground. Young argued that Trump was their William Wallace, and Klepper countered that he wouldn’t give him Wallace, but “he looks a lot like Mel Gibson.” Young couldn’t help but agree.

Watch Klepper’s Adventures Below:

