in the face of religious extremists, Imran Khan’s balancing act





For eight months, Pakistan has been plagued by anti-French demonstrations initiated by a radical Islamist party, the Tehrik-e-Labbaik. For his part, the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, seems torn between the pressure exerted by these Islamists, capable of bringing thousands of people to the streets, and the maintenance of a good relationship with France and the European Union. .

For the past week, Pakistan has been the scene of riots and violence which resulted in the death and kidnapping of several police officers. At the center of these tensions: the call by the Tehrik-e-Labbaik (TLP) party for the dismissal of the French ambassador Islamabad. For eight months, this radical Islamist party, which is illustrated in its bitter fight against blasphma, has been on a crusade against France after Emmanuel Macron defended the right to caricature in the name of freedom of expression.

For his part, Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be blowing hot and cold. The one who first satisfied the TLP by taking a firm stand against the French president in October 2020 caused surprise on Wednesday by announcing the party’s dissolution.

Tuesday, April 20, he seems to have returned to a phase of appeasement with the TLP by accepting that Parliament examine the motion to expel the French ambassador from Islamabad. First scheduled for Tuesday, this vote was finally postponed on Friday.

“These changes of course on the part of Imran Khan show the government’s difficulty in dealing with these religious Islamist groups”, explains Georges Lefeuvre, researcher associated with IRIS and specialist in Pakistan, contact by France 24. “He is torn between the pressure exercised by this party, which has a considerable capacity to bring the people to the streets, and the wish to maintain a good relationship with France. “

A first harsh response against France

France had stirred up the anger of the TLP in the fall of 2020, when Emmanuel Macron had defended “the right to caricature” in the name of freedom of expression, during the tribute paid to Samuel Paty, the teacher killed after showing satirical drawings of Muhammad in class. A month earlier, the republication of representations of the Prophet by the newspaper Charlie Hebdo had already ignited the powder.

Imran Khan then did not hesitate to launch into a verbal contest with the French president. “By encouraging the spread of blasphmous cartoons, by targeting Islam and our prophet; by attacking Islam, without having any understanding of what it is, the president attacked and hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims in Europe and around the world,” he said. he mourns.

Between progressivism and religious radicalism

Since coming to power in 2018, Imran Khan has consistently flirted with religious extremists in the TLP. However, during the elections, this former cricketer, often presented as a great seducer in the Pakistani celebrity press, displayed a young, dynamic and progressive image in the face of opponents embroiled in corruption scandals.

Once Prime Minister, he immediately distinguished himself from his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, by launching indiscriminate projects. Among them, the fight against corruption, a reform of education or the defense of the environment.

On the religious level, on the other hand, Imran Khan was placed from the start in the continuity of his predecessors. “Imran Khan discovered religion late in life, after a youth in the West and his sporting career,” explains Gilles Boqurat, associate researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research, a specialist in Pakistan.

“But he has always been radical on religious issues. His great model is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.” On the question of blasphemy, he immediately stood in defense of the constitutional law which punishes the death penalty for anyone responsible for this outrage.

Proof of his rigorous positions in matters of religion: his marriage in February 2018 with Bushra Maneka, his “spiritual advisor”. Today, it only appears in public with a veil. Images far removed from those which had made the headlines in 1995, during the wedding in great pomp of Imran Khan with the British Jemima Goldsmith, friend of Lady Diana.

“The activists have gone too far”

No wonder, then, that Imran Khan violently denounced the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. An opportunity for him to strengthen his ultraconservative base in the country and to polish his image as a defender of the faith in the Muslim world.

“But TLP activists have certainly gone too far by kidnapping police officers, by blocking access to hospitals in large cities,” said Gilles Boqurat. “We had to regain control of the situation.”

“It should be remembered that at the heart of this affair is the thorny question of blasphemy”, insists Georges Lefeuvre. “Imran Khan is in a very difficult situation here. He must not deny the group’s ideology but show that he does not agree on form.”

This balancing act is all the more complex as the Pakistani state has, for decades, encouraged the ideology that drives the TLP, sometimes going as far as to push the population to sympathize with it.

“This radical Sufi movement was very useful to Imran Khan in driving Nawaz Sharif out of power”, recalls Gilles Boqurat. The movement had in fact been able to gain ground small by little, winning 2.2 million votes in the legislative elections in this country which has more than 210 million inhabitants, mainly to the deficit of the PML-N, the party of the former Prime Minister.

“Caring for your international image”

On the other hand, “Imran Khan is very annoyed because this affair gives Pakistan a very bad image internationally,” notes Gilles Boqurat. “However, the country is in a difficult economic situation and loan applications will not be successful as long as the country remains on the gray list of countries that finance terrorism.”

According to the two specialists, the outcome of this crisis will be a return to the status quo. “It seems unlikely that the French ambassador will be expelled. Pakistan can in no case afford to put France, and the European Union, back,” they explain together.

“On the other hand, we will certainly return to a compromise, supposes Gilles Boqurat. Perhaps the government will authorize the TLP to renounce in another form.”

