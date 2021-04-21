In front of Xi Jinping, Jokowi talks about cooperation to fight against epidemics





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) virtually attended the 2021 Bo’ao Asian Forum (BFA) annual conference on Tuesday (4/20/2021). As quoted by China Media Group on Wednesday (4/21/2021), Jokowi said that this year, global economic growth is expected to improve gradually. For this reason, according to the former governor of DKI Jakarta, various countries should continue to deepen cooperation in the field of epidemic prevention and health. Jokowi proposed to various countries to step up coordination by establishing early warning mechanisms, improving the quality of medical personnel, innovating and researching health technologies. “Peace helps the world overcome the pandemic and promote economic recovery. Cooperation helps increase stability and security,” Jokowi said. According to him, the world must promote a culture of inclusive cooperation. Jokowi hopes that large countries can become models for strengthening inclusive cooperation. At the same time, the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping put forward four points of view on the future direction of humanity. Xi stressed that global governance needs justice, not hegemony. Now, Xi continued, the world has entered a period of turbulent change due to pandemics and major changes that were never predicted in history. “Where is the development of the company? What kind of future should we aim for for the sake of our descendants? We must move away from the common interest of human beings to make wise decisions with a responsible attitude,” said Mr. Xi. In this regard, Xi proposed four attitudes. First, the world must negotiate on an equal footing, create a future that benefits all and that can be shared. Second, the world must be open and innovative, creating a prosperous and prosperous future. Third, the world must stand together, create a healthy and secure future. Fourth, the world must stand up for justice, create a future of mutual respect and mutual learning. Xi stressed that global governance should be in line with the changing political and economic models of the world. Global governance must also be consistent with historical trends of peaceful development and collaboration for mutual victory and meeting real needs in the face of global challenges. Xi stressed the need to defend multilateralism, not to impose the rules imposed by one or more countries on others, and to prevent the development of the whole world from being disrupted by the unilateralism of a few. country. “We must improve the global governance of public health security and together build a community of human health. We must treat each other with equality, mutual respect and trust,” Xi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos