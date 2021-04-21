NJ man who spent decades in prison sues Donald Trump over criminal handling of COVID outbreak





Arnett Thomas, who spent 21 years in a New Jersey jail for murder, knows he is no angel. But former President Donald Trump, he says, is a real sociopath for his mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis.

Thomas, 71, of Orange, who calls himself a recovering felon, has filed a class action lawsuit against Trump seeking $ 1 trillion in damages, as well as punitive damages and federal legislation to ensure that another such violation will not occur again.

Donald Trump is a living outcast, a true sociopath. I don’t think people understood the threat he poses, Thomas told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The filing of the US District Court complaint was first reported by NorthJersey.com.

It is alleged that former President Donald Trump dealt with and controlled COVID-19 through his Coronavirus Task Force (with) such negligence that his handling of the pandemic was criminal, the lawsuit says, that Thomas sued for himself, that is to say in his lawyer name, on February 19.

Thomas says the 29-page lawsuit was the result of years of paralegal education he took in state prisons, where he ended up as a repeat offender for decades, he said .

I have been in prison for 21 years and have 21 years in prison, Thomas said. My worst day here is better than my best day in jail.

He grew up poor in Elizabeth and says he and his four siblings walked the streets huddled in blankets after their mother couldn’t pay the rent and was evicted. Thomas said he found himself imbued with a criminal mindset.

Fresh out of high school, he robbed drug dealers in three states for a living. I was full of acid and piss and all that. I hated everyone, he said.

One day, a planned flight went horribly wrong. I ended up killing a drug dealer in Jersey, Thomas said.

Thomas and three accomplices were sent to prison in 1980. The accomplices, whom Thomas believed to be his friends, ended up testifying against him in court. It earned him the harshest life sentence and change, he said.

The experience sparked a transition that began with an understanding and appreciation of the legal system and a respect for the courts in the United States.

I entered the law library very deeply. I lifted weights and learned to navigate the controlled mental hospital, which is what a prison is, Thomas said. But above all, I learned the law.

Thomas says he painstakingly put together the class action lawsuit against Trump because one thing he has learned over the years is that judges start reading every lawsuit.

This trial was important and I wanted to be consistent. Donald Trump needs whatever can be thrown at him, Thomas said.

Thomas sued on behalf of himself, plaintiffs who survived or died, and those who suffered financial losses due to COVID-19. He did not contract the coronavirus during the outbreak, however.

This former president wielded the powers of the White House in a personal and often malevolent manner, calling out his critics using defamatory and unflattering names, he says in the complaint.

Trump did not kill a single person on Fifth Avenue in New York and escaped with that murder, he is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands across the span of America, his claims in his trial.

When asked if he plans to get a judgment in the case, Thomas, who is disabled and lives with his wife in an elderly community, says he just feels honored to live in a society where freedom of expression is allowed.

You have the freedom to write, to raise issues, said Thomas. I learned to litigate, to bring things to the attention of the courts, and to do so with respect so that they would listen.

In prison, some people speak out and some people don’t, he said. When I was in prison, it was my turn to speak. Same thing here. I’m talking about things that matter.

