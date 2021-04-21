PM vowed to ‘fix’ James Dyson tax





Boris Johnson personally texted a billionaire entrepreneur telling him he would “fix” a tax problem.

Johnson texted James Dyson: “James, I am the first Lord of the Treasure and you can understand that we are supporting you to do what you need.”

It comes amid an ongoing lobbying feud within the UK government.

See more stories on the Insider business page. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has personally texted a billionaire entrepreneur assuring him that he will ‘fix’ a tax problem for his company, as the ongoing lobbying scandal reaches the heart of the UK government. Text messages obtained by BBC News show Johnson telling James Dyson that his employees in Singapore would not be required to pay additional tax if they moved to the UK to make medical ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic. Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 21, 2021 Dyson, whose company is now based in Singapore, told the Prime Minister he wrote to the Treasury to make sure his employees would not be forced to pay additional taxes if they came to the UK to help make fans. Dyson texted Johnson in March of last year on the matter, saying, “We’re ready. But no one seems to want us to proceed. Unfortunately, James.” The Prime Minister replied: “I will fix it [tomorrow]! We need you.” Dyson later wrote to Johnson and said his letter to Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, went unanswered. Johnson replied, “James, I am the first Lord of the Treasure and you can understand that we are supporting you to do what you need.” Sunak would confirm in april that people wouldn’t be hit more



the taxes

if they were coming to the UK for coronavirus-related projects. Dyson, an inventor best known for his line of vacuum cleaners, had designed a medical ventilator after the government called for a “national effort” to manufacture additional devices. The machines have been used to support coronavirus patients in intensive care. This comes after a total of seven requests were launched this month in a lobbying scandal which centered on the relationship between officials and a bankrupt financial company called Greensill Capital. A government spokesperson told BBC that the texts showed that Boris Johnson’s administration was doing “all we could in extraordinary times to protect our citizens and have access to the right medical equipment”. But the opposition Labor Party called the revelations “staggering”. “Boris Johnson is now at the center of the biggest lobbying scandal in a generation, and the Tory Sleaze have reached the heart of Downing Street,” a Labor spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The Prime Minister appears to have used the power of his office to personally hand over public money to a billionaire friend in the form of tax breaks. If this is true, it is clearer than ever that there is a rule for the Conservatives and their friends, another for everyone else. “The stench of sleaze has built up around this Tory government for months. Boris Johnson must now accept a full, transparent and independent lobbying inquiry and end the scandal of Tory politicians abusing taxpayer dollars. “ Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/>







