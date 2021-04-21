Former President Donald Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity he is seriously considering the White House race in 2024





Former President Donald Trump told Tory talk show host Sean Hannity on Monday that he is seriously considering another White House race in 2024, possibly depending on whether the Republican Party regains control of the US Senate and is gaining ground in the House of Representatives.

It’s very important that we have the right people, Trump told the Fox News host. It means the Senate, it means the House.

Trump added that he was eager to campaign for the 2022 midterm GOP candidates.

If they need a rally, do a good rally, call well, do all kinds of things well, said Trump, who lost the White House to President Joe Biden in a 306 to 232 vote in the electoral college in November. Almost everyone I approve of wins.

Trump, who claimed he missed helping people the most since his election defeat, framed his potential run with caveats that he was still a long way off and that from a legal standpoint, I don’t want to not really talking about it yet. It’s a little too early.

He touted his current popularity compared to before the election and criticized the Biden administration for the influx of migrants to the southern border of the United States. He said Americans are seeing their taxes go up and regulations explode. Biden has proposed, but not yet implemented, several economic proposals that call for tax hikes on businesses, but not on most Americans.

More than half of Republican voters would support Trump in 2024, according to a recent poll by Morning Consult and Politico. Still, Trump’s average approval rating, according to Gallup, is 41%, four points lower than any previous president since Gallup began the poll.

Currently, about 59% of Americans approve of Bidens’ performance as he nears his 100th day in office, according to the Pew Research Center. Nearly three-quarters of Americans say the Biden administration has been successful in handling the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

