Whale chorus reveals how climate change can alter migration | Voice of America
TOKYO – Strange moans, explosive trumpets and ghostly moans. The sounds of the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word: the whales were left behind.
Recordings collected during the winter of 2018-2019 in the frigid Arctic waters off Canada proved that a population of bowhead whales had skipped their usual southward migration.
Scientists believe this behavior – never detected before – could be driven by the effects of climate change and be a potential harbinger of changing dynamics in the region’s ecosystem.
Usually, the 20,000 or so bowhead whales that make up the Bering-Chukchi-Beaufort (BCB) population across Canada have a fairly predictable migration pattern spanning 6000 kilometers (3,700 miles).
They overwinter in part of the Bering Sea, which lies between Russia and Alaska, and move north and then east to the Beaufort Sea and Amundsen Gulf in Canada. in summer, before returning in the fall.
But in the winter of 2018-2019, something different happened. Residents of the Canadian region said they saw bowhead whales long after they would normally have disappeared to the south.
A team of scientists decided to comb through hours of audio recorded by underwater devices scattered around the region for regular data collection, listening to unusual sounds.
They found them: the distinctive cries of bowhead whales that should have been in their southern winter lands, but remained in place.
Aided by a skilled computer program, they even found recordings of bowhead whale singing, a behavior thought to be associated with mating, which had never been recorded in summer lands before.
Whale sounds appeared between 0.5 and 3.0 percent of recording files collected between October and April at four summer locations.
The find was highly unusual: Recordings from some of the identical and separate sites in the summer grounds of previous years did not pick up any whale noise after October or December, depending on location.
“The evidence is clear that BCB bowhead whales wintered in their summer feeding region in the eastern Beaufort Sea and Amundsen Gulf during the winter of 2018-2019 and as far as we know. , this is the first time that this has been reported, ”says the published study. Wednesday in the Royal Society’s Open Science journal.
“ Ecosystem change in progress ”
It is less clear why this happened, however, with the authors postulating various theories primarily related to climate change.
One possible factor could be the displacement of the ice cover, with less ice than usual in the summer fields during the 2018-2019 winter season.
But the record minimum ice concentration actually came in 2015-16.
This suggests that “ice, and especially when and where, is important but not the only one,” said Stephen Insley of Wildlife Conservation Society Canada, who helped lead the study.
Another possible explanation is “predator avoidance”, with bowhead whales straying from orcas which are more commonly seen in some areas as warming seas result in decreased ice cover.
Other climate change-related phenomena could also be at play, such as the increasingly irregular blooms of plankton in early summer – whales could overwinter in their summer lands to ensure they catch. the main source of food, scientists suggest.
Insley suspects that water temperature plays a key role in the unusual behavior, with bowhead whales known to avoid water outside a narrow range of around -0.5 to 2 degrees centigrade.
If bowhead whales react to the effects of climate change, they would be far from alone, Insley told AFP.
“The whole region is undergoing dramatic changes and we are only seeing the beginning. Many subarctic species are moving north, ”he said.
“It’s a whole ecosystem change going on and there will be winners and losers.”
The team continues to record in the region and hope to correlate their data with information about ocean temperatures to determine any link.
“If avoiding warm ocean temperatures was the main factor behind this abnormal behavior, it could be an important warning sign for bowhead whales,” the study warns.
