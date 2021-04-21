GOR vs OEI Dream11 team prediction, fantastic cricket tips and 11 update update for today’s ECS T10 Portugal game





Gorkha 11 will face Oeiras in the 31st game of ECS T10 Portugal at Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday.

Gorkha 11 has had a formidable ECS T10 Portugal campaign so far, winning nine of their 10 matches and currently sitting first in the table. They are currently on a six-game winning streak, having beaten the Indian Royals by nine wickets in their last outing.

Oeiras, on the other hand, has won six of his eight ECS T10 Portugal matches and is currently placed just below Gorkha 11 in the points table. They recorded a huge 55-point victory over Miranda Dragons in their last game.

Teams of your choice

Gorkha 11

Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa (C), Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire (WK), Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Sarvesh Kumar, Faizal Rahim Singarh, Binit Vishwakarma, Anurag Paudel, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harjit Singh, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deep and MD Shofiqul Islam.

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Sunil Kumar, John Foster (WK), Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Mohon MF Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya, Salman Ahmed, Nishant Prakash, Shamanit, Narayanaran Rahman Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha and Nishank Popat.

Game eleven predicted

Gorkha 11

Madhukar Thapa (C), Absar Alam, Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire (WK), Rahul Bhardwaj, MD Shofiqul Islam, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Md Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Imran Khan.

Oeiras

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, John Foster (WK), Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Salman Ahmed, Paulo Buccimazza, Sunil Kumar, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Match details

Match: Gorkha 11 v Oeiras, Match 31, ECS T10 Portugal

Date and time: April 21, 2021, 10:00 p.m. IST

Location: Municipal Stadium of Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch report

The ground of Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is neutral, the average score of the first rounds being 82 points. As the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, both teams will want to strike first after winning the toss.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GOR vs OEI) GOR vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions – ECS T10 Portugal

Fancy suggestion # 1: John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Md Siraj Nipo, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Sunil Kumar.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Md Siraj Nipo.

Fancy suggestion # 2: John Foster, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Azhar Andani, Conrad Greenshields, Krut Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan, Sunil Kumar, Salman Ahmed, Rahul Bhardwaj.

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-Captain: Conrad Greenshields.

