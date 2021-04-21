Latest supply chains: Turkey commits to Istanbul canal plan despite concerns





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his multibillion dollar plan to build a new strait across Istanbul, ignoring criticism of environmental, economic and legal concerns. The 45-kilometer (28-mile) Istanbul Canal, which is to link the Black and Marmara Seas, was dubbed by the president his “crazy project” when he first announced it ten years ago. The waterway is expected to create a new city of half a million with several bridges connecting the two sides. The business has become a high profile issue recently as Erdogan ramped up construction stages and more than 100 retired admirals whom he is accused of trying to instigate a coup against him . expressed concern about the project. They say they fear the giant venture has an impact on an international agreement regulating traffic across the Bosporus and Dardanelles Strait and intended to ensure stability in the Black Sea region. Erdogan said Turkey would not leave the treaty but viewed the Istanbul Canal as an alternative, as the project would strengthen government control over shipping to and from the Black Sea. Critics say commercial vessels cannot be forced to take the an alternative route and the canal would be costly to taxpayers and to nature. The canal “ wipe out ”the water resources of Istanbul’s 16 million inhabitants, ruin the nature of the province beyond repair and make it unlivable, according to Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of the country’s largest city. Erdogan’s government dismisses concerns about natural damage and says its environmental impact studies were conducted “in a transparent manner.” Erdogan said this month that the tender will be held soon and that “we will open the field this summer”. During the president’s 18-year rule, Turkey has invested tens of billions of dollars in giant infrastructure projects, including Istanbul’s new airport, a new Bosphorus bridge and huge city hospitals. – Cagan Koc in Istanbul Mapped territory Asian electronic powers in South Korea, Taiwan and the Port of Los Angeles have just given three more reasons to believe that even with all the uncertainties surrounding the resumption of the global pandemic, trade in goods appears to be doing well. Take a look at Bloomberg Trade Tracker for more information. The essential readings of the day Tax problems | A U.S.-led effort to reach a global deal on taxing the overseas profits of big tech companies was caught in the trap of one company in particular: Amazon.

Boao pow-wow | Chinese and US companies discussed how to defuse trade friction, harness the potential of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and promote healthy development during the Boao Forum, forum secretary-general Li Baodong said. , according to the transcript of a press briefing held by Li.

Still frozen | A Chinese diplomat said there will be no immediate thaw in Beijing’s relations with Australia, which has seen ministerial ties frozen for a year and trade retaliation against Australian exports.

