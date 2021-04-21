The Trump administration has granted a $ 1.3 billion company to manufacture Covid vaccine syringes. Where are the syringes?





WASHINGTON A year after a Connecticut company secured nearly $ 1.3 billion in federal loans and contracts to provide a syringe essential for the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine, no syringe has been manufactured. The syringe hasn’t even received the first in a series of federal approvals it needs before it can be manufactured, and a factory promising 650 jobs has yet to be built.

ApiJect Systems Corp. positioned itself as the company that would make the difference between a stumbling deployment and the delivery of life-saving vaccines. But as the vaccine rollout in the United States is in full swing, with about half of adults in the United States having already received at least one injection, the need for the ApiJect device has diminished, leaving contracts and loans in limbo. question.

The company said in a statement to NBC News that it “is working with several pharmaceutical vaccine companies to perform regulatory testing and reviews of Covid-19 vaccines in the ApiJect syringe.”

However, a spokesperson for one of the vaccine makers, Pfizer, said that even if ApiJect’s syringe obtained all the necessary approvals from the Food and Drug Administration, it “would have no impact on our production or our process”. Moderna did not respond to a request for comment and Johnson & Johnson declined to comment.

According to ApiJect, two vaccine makers have applied for FDA approval to use its syringe with their products, but neither federal regulators nor any of the vaccine manufacturers would confirm the requests for approval. ApiJect did not provide the names.

The ApiJect plant is supposed to be built in an industrial park in North Carolina, but Morgan Weston, a spokesperson for the foundation that manages the park, said the plant was not built and that level. ”She referred all other questions to the company.

ApiJect spokesman Steve Hofman said the land in North Carolina has been cleared and classified for construction. He would not give more details on the start of construction.

When President Donald Trump unleashed the Defense Production Act to fight the pandemic in May, he established a new authority to fund American companies that wanted to manufacture much-needed medical supplies, an effort that quickly failed. A $ 765 million loan to Eastman Kodak stalled in August after it was prematurely announced. An inspector general’s report found no fault, but Congress continues to investigate the loan, said a spokeswoman for Representative James Clyburn, DS.C., chairman of the special crisis subcommittee of the coronavirus. The project was never restarted.

The Trump administration also approved a Defense Production Act loan for ApiJect of up to $ 590 million. In total, the administration granted the company nearly $ 1.3 billion in loans and contracts last year. In addition to the Defense Production Act loan, there was a Department of Health and Human Services contract at the end of January worth up to $ 453 million, just as the pandemic emerged, then a Defense Ministry contract in May worth $ 251 million.

When the Pentagon announced the ApiJect contract, it said the contract “would allow the manufacture of over 100 million pre-filled syringes for distribution across the United States by the end of 2020.”

The ApiJect device consists of an easy-to-attach needle and a single-use plastic container similar to those used for eye drops. The CEO of the company said the devices, which cost less than a dollar to produce, will be manufactured at the USNBC

The Department of Defense also touted its pandemic relief work with a schedule that gave the same schedule and volume for ApiJect syringe production.

The company claims it was only committed to increasing the capacity to manufacture as many syringes, but in a press release in May it said it would use government money “to provide $ 100 million. pre-filled syringes for COVID-19 response per year- End of 2020. “The statement also said it” would create surge capacity to supply … more than 500 million in 2021 “.

Although ApiJect did not deliver 100 million syringes by the end of the year, it has met its obligations under its federal contracts and loan commitments, in part by lining up a subcontractor who promises to be able to produce the syringes if they are approved by the FDA.

Both the Pentagon and the HHS have said ApiJect is on the terms of its contracts, and the agencies have set aside $ 147.6 million in federal funds, which could increase with FDA approval.

No shortage of syringes

The loans and contracts came when alarms were raised inside and outside the federal government over whether the United States would face a syringe shortage when vaccines became available. As NBC News reported, HHS whistleblower Rick Bright warned colleagues in a March 12, 2020 email that “it could take more than two years to earn enough [syringes] to meet US vaccine needs in the event of a pandemic. “

But vaccine rollout has not been hampered by a lack of syringes.

In 2020, ApiJect Systems America CEO Jay Walker explained how his company’s plastic pre-filled syringes work. The technology would improve the manufacturing capacity of the United States when a Covid-19 vaccine is ready, he said.

Meanwhile, the $ 1.3 billion in federal loans and contracts granted to ApiJect have not led to any ApiJect syringes entering the country’s medical supply, as the company does not yet have any of the FDA approvals. to make his needles work with coronavirus vaccines.

The company’s syringe is more complicated than a conventional needle. Unlike syringes which are filled by doctors or nurses just before patients are injected, the ApiJect device would be pre-filled with a vaccine before being shipped to hospitals, pharmacies and vaccination centers.

The technology has not been approved in the United States for any use. The FDA must approve not only the needle design of the device, but also the use of the needle with specific Covid-19 vaccines. The FDA should determine that there were no problems with storing the vaccine in the ApiJect syringe, such as corrosion of the plastic of the syringe. Approvals are requested by the vaccine manufacturer and not by ApiJect. According to ApiJect, two vaccine manufacturers submitted the syringe for approval for use with their vaccines, but NBC News could not confirm this.

A senior HHS official in the Trump administration said it was surprising the FDA had yet to approve the device because vaccine approval needed to be swift.

An FDA spokesperson declined to comment on ApiJect’s proposal, referring to a policy of not issuing public statements about medical device applications.

The exact records of what ApiJect got are not yet public. Hofman, the spokesperson for ApiJect, said ApiJect billed HHS $ 1.3 million and declined to say how much it billed the Pentagon, which set aside $ 138 million as part of the contract. Neither HHS nor the Pentagon would say how much they were billed.

Meanwhile, ApiJect is due to raise around $ 197 million to help secure the additional federal loan of $ 590 million. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. strives to raise funds from private sources. Hofman said the loan was close to finalization, but declined to predict when it would be completed, citing continued federal due diligence.

Although ApiJect secured its federal loan and contracts as part of efforts to increase domestic production of medical supplies, if the FDA approves its syringes, they would first be produced by the Chinese company Ritedose’s plant in Caroline from the south.

Ritedose, which is owned by Hong Kong-based private equity fund AGIC Capital and Chinese pharmaceutical company Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co., addressed questions to ApiJect.

The federal loan to ApiJect is provided through the US Development Finance Corp., an agency the federal government created to help developing countries finance needed projects, such as social housing in Costa Rica and micro-loans to small businesses in Cambodia. The agency declined to comment specifically on the loan, but said the Defense Production Act loan program “has a pipeline of applications for critical projects.”

“These candidates are at different stages of our rigorous due diligence process,” he said.

Hofman said it was important for a company like ApiJect to be supported in the United States to expand domestic syringe production so that it could rely less on foreign manufacturers. Last year, “there was concern that things would run out in these areas,” he said, adding: “Everyone was rightly very critical of the lack of planning on the other elements of the response to. the pandemic. “

And ApiJect syringes could still play a key role in delivering vaccines to Americans, especially if booster shots are needed.

“We don’t know, sitting here today, what the demand for injectables will be in this pandemic, not only in the United States but in the rest of the world,” said Hofman. “So the idea of ​​the United States supporting an option to create significant new national capacity with a very, very strong supply chain, we always thought of as a public policy issue that was absolutely the right thing to do. .

“The fact that we are doing it, we recognize our obligation to accomplish and do what we are supposed to do,” he said.

This report is part of an ongoing collaboration with the Global Reporting Center on Global Supply Chains.

