Boris Johnson’s refusal to admit victory over Covid comes at a high cost





Still, old stick in the mud Boris is not to budge on his dates not before, dooming the besieged hospitality industry to three more weeks and more closed doors and envisioning the absurdity of Wembley Stadium being mostly empty for European Championship football matches at the end of June. and July. So why has the PM become so careful? Why did he talk about lockdown and denounce the triumph of the vaccine last week? Why is he putting hotel businesses on the sword when they could completely and safely reopen right now? Why will he not allow his new friends on the football terraces to embark on a chorus where all were vaxxed and would win the cup? My theory is that not only is he shocked that he failed to spot the ugly second wave of Covid looming in January and February long in advance, which is understandable, but that he has his eye on another dataset. While our daily deaths reported on average 26 and are declining, the rest of Europe is not in such a lucky position. There are already 10 European countries with higher Covid deaths per million inhabitants than us. This is Italy, which has 117,000 dead against 127,000 but whose population is more than 10% smaller. Based on current trends of around 350 deaths per day, Italy will overtake the UK in absolute death tolls around the same time next month. France, which has just suffered 101,000 deaths, could overtake us in about three months. Either of these events, not to mention both, would remove the latest political point of attack open to Keir Starmer and Labor on Covid, the idea that Britain’s death toll is the worst in Europe. So Boris is still in a belt-and-suspender frame of mind, even though the misdeeds of the remaining aspects of the lockdown so obviously now eclipse any last vestiges of profit. The Prime Minister knows that he will be judged less on the repercussions and indirect effects of the lockdown than on the final figures of Covid deaths. So he won’t get up on those dates, even in the face of the incredibly good data from the UK running through his office every day, nor will he admit to himself or anyone else that the vaccination has already transformed our outlook. The extreme nature of the events he has faced over the past year has led this eternal political optimist to the peculiar position where he refuses to admit victory. For most of us, that just means a few more weeks of drumming until some sort of normalcy is allowed to resume. But for an unhappy minority, the pied-à-terre of the prime ministers will come at a very high personal and financial cost.

