Erdogan says Turkey used $ 165 billion in reserves in 2 years





Subscribe to our Middle East newsletter and follow us @Middle East for regional news. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities had used $ 165 billion in central bank foreign reserves to deal with developments in 2019 and 2020, and could use them “again when needed.” “The central bank currently has about $ 90 billion in reserves,” he told Ankara lawmakers on Wednesday. “These reserves can be reused when needed or they can exceed $ 100 billion” in the future, Erdogan said, referring to the monetary authority’s total gross reserves. Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 21. Photographer: Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images The lira extended its decline against the dollar during his speech, and traded 0.8% at 8.1771 at 4:10 p.m. in Istanbul. Turkey’s main opposition, the Republican People’s Party, is Demanding officials explain a decline in foreign exchange reserves during the period when Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law, was Minister of Treasury and Finance. He held the position from July 2018 to November of last year. On Wednesday, Erdogan accused the party of spreading a “huge lie” by suggesting that $ 128 billion is “gone or stolen”. Global banks, including Goldman Sachs, predict that more than $ 100 billion in central bank reserves were spent to prevent a disorderly depreciation from the lira just last year, when the currency came under pressure after a streak. sharp rate cuts to support the economy affected by the pandemic. In 2019, Turkey initially increased its foreign exchange sales as the lira weakened as municipal elections approached, continuing with a resumption of the ballot in Istanbul which Erdogan’s AK Party lost. Geopolitical tensions with the United States later that year hit the currency. Erdogan said on Wednesday that $ 165 billion in central bank reserves had been used to finance the current account deficit and capital outflows, and to meet demand for foreign exchange and gold from local investors. The president said much of the money remained in the country while the central bank carried out exchange rate transactions through market banks. Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and silver held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, have fallen more than 15% since the start of 2020 to $ 89.3 billion of dollars in April. Net international reserves fell more than 75% to $ 9.9 billion, while money borrowed from banks under short-term swaps reached tens of billions of dollars. When these swaps are removed from net reserves, they fall below zero, according to Bloomberg calculations. In an interview written after his appointment last month, new governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the central bank would maintain its goal of increasing foreign exchange reserves and “could use reserve building tools under appropriate conditions.” (Updates with more details.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos