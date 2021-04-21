Trump administration dismissed experts in drafting auto pollution rules, EPA watchdog says





The report, released on Tuesday, could provide fresh fodder for the Biden administration to tighten mileage and greenhouse gas standards for new cars as part of a larger effort to phase out combustion engines. internal and to significantly reduce emissions related to global warming of nations.

President Bidens’ team is negotiating with automakers, auto workers and environmentalists for new pollution standards for new vehicles, aimed at protecting factory jobs and reducing emissions. The industry wants generous government incentives to produce cleaner cars, while union leaders want to avoid job losses during the transition to electric vehicles.

The outcome of the talks will be crucial to U.S. climate goals, as the transportation sector is the nation’s largest source of emissions, according to the EPA.

In 2020, the Trump administration finalized a rule requiring automakers to improve the average fuel consumption of their fleets by just 1.5% per year, down from the 5% annual increase established under Obama. Officials have argued that forcing automakers to improve efficiency too quickly will make cars too expensive, causing people to continue driving older and less safe vehicles.

On paper, the lower emission standards were jointly signed by the EPA and the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. But according to the Inspector General’s report, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt decided that NHTSA, and not its own experts, would complete all modeling and analysis on behalf of the two agencies.

The result was that many EPA staff felt left out of the process of crafting one of the agency’s most important rules. A director from his office of air and radiation told investigators that no one at the EPA had ever seen the NHTSA model or the input files in the six months before the final rule was released.

Jeff Alson, a former engineer at the EPA’s vehicle lab in Ann Arbor, Mich., Who retired in 2018, said on Tuesday that staff from both entities had worked closely to establish standards for greenhouse gases for new cars and trucks under Obama. This type of collaboration did not take place under President Donald Trump, he said.

I feel like it really confirmed what I had seen, Alson said of the Inspectors General’s investigation.

The Trump administrations’ decision also meant that the EPA failed to properly analyze the impact of rollbacks on Americans particularly vulnerable to auto emissions, including poor and minority communities often located near freeways and susceptible children. of developing asthma, according to the report.

Environmental groups applauded the release of the reports, as did Congressional Democrats who had previously expressed concerns about how the Trump administration has watered down auto standards.

Like many things in life, the way you conduct yourself matters. This is especially true when it comes to agencies engaged in federal rule-making, said Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), Who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and who has initially requested the review of the Inspector General. Government actions affect the health and well-being of people across the country and on our planet, so it is essential that these decisions be made through a deliberate and thoughtful process.

Alice Henderson, a senior lawyer for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the EPA must now live up to its statutory role and responsibility to protect human health as it reconsiders automotive emissions standards. Before the end of the month, the agency is expected to restore California’s authority to set its own auto pollution rules, which were revoked under Trump. And Bidens EPA chief Michael Regan said the administration aims to propose new national limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars by July.

Nick Conger, a spokesperson for Regan, said the agency values ​​the Inspectors General’s investigation and values ​​transparency in the rule-making process.

