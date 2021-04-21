Column: When geopolitics matters to markets

LONDON (Reuters) – Fractional geopolitics don’t always move global markets – but the summer of 2021 can give us a glimpse of where and how it does.

With President Joe Biden’s new US administration asserting its foreign policy priorities, this month has seen a rise in tensions with the US’s most powerful rivals – China, Russia and even Iran.

For many investors, the sharp and belligerent rhetoric around hot spots such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang or eastern Ukraine or Tehran resumed uranium enrichment are predictable attempts to test the courage of the Washington’s new broom.

But if Bidens’ ambition is to rally neglected West-led alliances that push harder for democracy and human rights, then Beijing and Moscow – perhaps together – clearly see this as a threat. for their systems and are clearly willing to shake sabers and push back hard. .

In a speech clearly aimed at the dominance of the United States and the G7 over global institutions, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for the rejection of hegemonic power structures. The world wants justice, not hegemony, Xi said after the recent stormy China-US summit and weeks of trans-Pacific verbal wrangling over the human rights and status of Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Moscows has renewed the pressure on Ukraine which appears to be moving closer to outright conflict, as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass at the border and warships in the Black Sea are paired with the strike of the Three-week hunger for critical Kremlin detainee Alexei Navalny and the new sanctions.

But with all the long-term energy brokerage involved, how should markets and investors navigate what is expected to be a long hot summer before geopolitical and even military anxiety – especially in an already struggling global economy. to recover from a year-old pandemic?

Traditional safe havens and volatility indices were the subject of an offer this month as rhetoric escalated. While it has been modest so far and often drowned in hail of other extraordinary influences linked to the pandemic, from lockdowns to political rescues.

Gold, Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc are all higher and last week’s somewhat peculiar rally in long-term US Treasuries may have had something to do with the tensions. The US dollar itself – once considered the safest port during military tensions – has gone the other way this month.

Global stock prices and Wall St’s VIX fear gauge of volatility appeared to have ignored the headlines until this week – although the geopolitical seismograph has also been shaking there in recent days amid broader doubts about sustainability. the torrent of recent investment inflows.

The rest is even more contrasted. The Russian ruble is down around 5% from last month’s highs – but that’s largely linked to the explicit sanctions. The Chinese yuan has gained around 1.5% over the same period and emerging market currency indices are broadly at their highest for more than six weeks. Oil and commodity prices are also higher.

Last week, JPMorgan cited these idiosyncratic challenges at the margin as one of the reasons they decided to recommend an underweight stance in emerging market currencies.

Even though President Biden marked a return to conventional politics, it did not necessarily translate into the elimination of US geopolitical tensions, noted multi-asset JPM strategist John Norman, referring to erratic diplomacy. and former President Donald Trumps’ sideline mastery via Twitter.

Granted, many news and research-based indices measuring geopolitical risk are, surprisingly enough, still very low. That could be reassuring – or perhaps a vulnerability if the summer months get more tense and these haven’t fully registered the change yet.

The BlackRock investment institutes’ geopolitical risk indicator fell last week to its lowest level in more than three years – after being six times higher at the height of Trump’s trade war with China.

However, BII noted that: The higher the BGRI level, the more we assume that risk is considered.

But in his explanation of his framework, he said that a key finding from analyzing asset price responses to 68 risk events since 1962 was that geopolitical shocks tend to be more acute when the economic environment is weak. .

On this basis, the global economic rebound expected in 2021 after the pandemic is expected to drown the impact on the market.

On the other hand, past geopolitical rumbles – notably recent missile launches in North Korea or conflagrations in the Middle East – have tended to amplify tail risks only briefly.

This time around, the stalemate between China and Russia with the West could be seen as a much longer-term drift towards a more multipolar world amid economic de-globalization after the pandemic. And there are more important issues here for the G7 and emerging economies than short-term military threats.

For now, it may be enough to consider market influences in light of the pandemic.

Rabobank strategists believe the confrontation with Ukraine may well see Russia annexing more of its eastern neighbor, with Washington and Europe unwilling to use military force. This has potentially huge implications for the liberal world order and US-China tensions in particular, they wrote.

But above all, he shed light on the impact such a divide could have on the energy, grain and other agricultural food markets of which Russia is a key supplier.

For financial markets already worried that pandemic-linked money printing and debt build-up will make inflation the next big scarecrow, this may be the greatest vulnerability.

The author is editor-in-chief for finance and markets at Reuters News. All opinions expressed here are his.