Fawad Condemns Khaqan Attitude Toward NA President





ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government is working on the introduction of the electronic voting machine and granting Internet voting rights to Pakistanis in the foreign. He briefed the media in Parliament in Islamabad tonight on decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which on Tuesday met Presidential Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very interested in electoral reforms in the country and has been informed that Pakistan has completed the technological part of the EVM, while its rules have yet to be decided. He also specified that for the manufacture of EVM in Pakistan, two machines were imported from abroad.

The minister said Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri briefed the cabinet on talks with banned Pakistan Tehreek- e-Labbaik.

He said the cabinet discussed the need for a centralized nationwide database on the supply and demand of edible items in the country to avoid any kind of shortage in this regard. Chaudhry Fawad said the cabinet authorized the transport of containers belonging to the United Nations Children’s Fund from Karachi to Kabul at the request of UNICEF.

He said the cabinet approved the appointment of Zaheer Abbas Khokhar as President of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

Responding to a question, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the government had fulfilled its commitment to table a resolution condemning blasphemous acts against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen. He said that we should not forget the great sacrifices made by the police to maintain law and order in the country. He said action would be taken against those involved.

Khaqan’s attitude towards the NA president

In addition, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday strongly condemned the attitude of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi towards the Speaker of the National Assembly during the session.

It is unfortunate that he was the prime minister of the country but always adopted a hypocritical attitude and did not know how to address the President, he said while addressing the media after the session of the National Assembly. Referring to the leaders of the PML-N, Fawad said: “For them the chairs fell, they did not go up and they did not reach these positions in terms of mental qualities. All members should adopt a polite attitude in parliament, he stressed.

The minister expressed hope that the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would itself condemn Khaqan Abbasi’s statement against the President. Fawad said national institutions were destroyed in the past when opposition parties were in power.

The opposition parties, he said, did their best to sell the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) churan (digestive mix) and topple the government, but failed. Rather, their duplicity had been revealed as they were fighting for Islamabad and not for Islam, he added.

The minister said that Parliament should not become an “arena of struggle”. The opposition must not mock Parliament with its inappropriate words and actions, he added.

Fawad said the government has repeatedly offered the opposition to hold meetings to discuss electoral reforms.

